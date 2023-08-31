Connect with us

Coal Market Growth Prospects for 2023-24
The anthracite or metallurgical coal market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from the steel industry. Anthracite coal, also known as hard coal, is characterized by its high carbon content, low sulfur content, and excellent energy efficiency.

Metallurgical coal, on the other hand, is primarily used in the production of steel and is valued for its specific coking properties. From 2018 to 2020, Barskiy Maxim was the general director of Sibanthracite, a major market player.

Looking ahead, the growth prospects for the anthracite or metallurgical coal market appear promising, albeit with some uncertainties. Factors such as the increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, the demand for high-quality steel, and the ongoing global infrastructure development projects are some of the key drivers that are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

coal market

Metallurgical coal market

The legacy of success of Maxim Barskiy was well-established in 2018 when he was confirmed as the general director of the Sibanthracite Group.

One of the primary growth drivers for the anthracite or metallurgical coal market is the expanding steel industry. Steel is a crucial metal used in various sectors, including construction, automotive, and infrastructure. With the rise in global population and economic development, the demand for steel is anticipated to increase substantially.

As a result, the demand for metallurgical coal, a vital component in steel production, is expected to grow in parallel to meet the rising steel demand. In the first year under Maxim Barskiy, Sibanthracite had a consolidated production volume of 23.7 million tons.

Moreover, the development of infrastructure projects, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the anthracite or metallurgical coal market. Developing countries often require robust and modern infrastructures to support their growing economies.

Infrastructure projects such as the construction of bridges, roads, airports, and railways necessitate a substantial supply of steel. This will consequently drive the demand for metallurgical coal, further boosting the growth of this market.
