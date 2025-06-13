Nintendo Switch 2 Breaks Sales Records with Historic Launch

TOKYO – Nintendo Switch 2 has made a headline-grabbing debut, quickly becoming the company’s most successful console launch to date. Launched worldwide on 5 June 2025, the Switch 2 reached over 3.5 million sales in only four days, outpacing the original Switch’s first month sales by a clear margin. Nintendo’s forecast of 15 million units sold by March 2026 signals strong confidence in this new hardware.

The Switch 2’s release created a wave of excitement, especially in Japan. Famitsu reports nearly 948,000 units sold locally within four days, setting a new record for gaming hardware in the region and even beating the PlayStation 2’s start. This figure doesn’t include sales on the My Nintendo Store, which may push the total launch week sales in Japan over one million.

Social media buzz in Japan reflected the demand, with more than 2.2 million lottery pre-orders and long queues at midnight launches. The console bundles sold out quickly, both online and in stores.

South Korea also played a key role in the global sales numbers, with high demand leading to swift stock shortages in major cities. The United States saw similar results, as major retailers like GameStop and Target sold out almost immediately.

Thailand Gears Up for Switch 2 Launch

Thailand is preparing for the Switch 2’s arrival on 26 June 2025. Official distributor Synnex has announced prices: 17,800 baht (about $550) for the standard console and 19,800 baht (around $610) for a bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

Pre-orders start on 16 June, with an exclusive gift set available for early buyers. These prices are higher than the original Switch’s launch cost, reflecting the Nintendo Switch 2’s upgraded tech, including a larger screen, new magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers, and an Nvidia chip with DLSS upscaling for improved graphics.

Thailand’s gaming market is smaller than Japan or South Korea, but continues to grow, and the Switch 2’s flexible design appeals to those who like to game both at home and on the move. Bundling Mario Kart World is a smart way to attract buyers, especially as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a favourite in the country.

Mario Kart World has played a major part in the Switch 2’s success. In Japan alone, the game sold over 780,000 copies at launch, making it Nintendo’s strongest launch title ever and giving it an attach rate of 82%.

This new entry features an open world, dynamic weather, extra game modes, and up to 24 racers, all of which show off the Switch 2’s improved hardware. The global popularity of Mario Kart helped drive fast sell-outs of bundles, especially the $499.99 Mario Kart World Set.

Much of the Switch 2’s rapid growth comes from its refined hardware and smart launch line-up. Compared to the original, the Switch 2 offers a bigger screen, better visuals, and a new GameChat feature.

This allows players to voice or video chat with friends using the updated Joy-Con 2 controller. These features appeal to both loyal Nintendo fans and those buying a Switch for the first time. Nintendo also worked with retailers to prevent scalping, so most stock went directly to players, although demand outpaced supply in many locations.

The launch line-up included Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and popular releases like Cyberpunk 2077. Excitement continues to build for upcoming games such as Donkey Kong Bananza (launching 17 July) and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Even with higher prices in the US due to tariffs, reaching $449.99, analysts observed no slowdown in buyers’ enthusiasm.

First Impressions and Early Reviews

Early reviews are positive. TechRadar highlighted the bigger screen and sharper graphics, while calling Mario Kart World a standout title for the new console. Some feedback from users has pointed to shorter battery life than expected, though accessories are available that help extend playtime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 has also earned strong praise, thanks in part to DLSS technology boosting performance in games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mario Kart World has received strong feedback for its creative course design and open world approach, although a few reviewers mentioned a steeper learning curve for new players. Donkey Kong Bananza previews suggest it could become another must-have title, offering energetic gameplay that could rival the success of Mario Kart World.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s record-breaking launch builds on the success of its predecessor, which reached over 152 million units sold. Japan and South Korea’s strong reception, together with Thailand’s upcoming launch, show the console’s wide-reaching appeal.

With a packed line-up of new games and well-known franchises like Zelda and 3D Mario expected next year, Nintendo appears set to hit its target of 15 million units sold by March 2026. This launch has not only broken records but also set new standards for what a console debut can achieve.

Sources: Nintendo Official Site, TechRadar

