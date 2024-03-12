Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin Prices Hit Record Highs Above $71,000 As Demand Rises
Advertisement

Business

Alibaba Commits $640 Million To Hong Kong's Film And TV Industries

News Business News Asia

Chinese Create a Gold Rush as Property Prices Crash in China

Business

Petrobras Uses Automation Anywhere AI Solution To Drive Savings

Business

Peloton Loan: Citigroup Sounds Out Private Credit Firms

Business

Binance To Launch XRP USDT Options, XRP Price Rally Coming?

Business

Profits At Costco Beat Expectations On Gold And Silver Sales

Business

Bitcoin Breaks $70,000 In Volatile Trading, Setting a New Record

Business

Qualities of a Leading Software Outsourcing Provider in Vietnam

Business

Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows From BlackRock

Business

Riviera Maya Ascends as a Premier Destination for Luxury Real Estate Investments During 2024 Economic Revival

Business

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

Business

Global Geopolitical Uncertainty Pushes Gold and Bitcoin to Record Highs

Business

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue

Business

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $69,000 For The First Time In History

Business

Macy's 'Is Melting Away': Investor Brings $6.6 Billion Bid

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

Business

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Business

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

Business

Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Business

Bitcoin Prices Hit Record Highs Above $71,000 As Demand Rises

Published

3 hours ago

on

Bitcoin Prices Hit Record Highs Above $71,000 As Demand Rises

(CTN News) – Despite no signs of bitcoin slowing down, the biggest cryptocurrency hit a record high of $71,000 on Monday.

According to the British financial watchdog, it will now permit recognized investment exchanges to launch crypto-backed exchange-traded notes on Monday, making it the latest regulator to open the door for digital asset trading products.

In European trading, Bitcoin rose by as much as 4.8% to a record $71,677, bringing its gains for the year to 70%.

As new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds have emerged, as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has been boosted.

LSEG data indicates that capital flows into the ten largest US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds slowed to a two-week low in the week to March 8, but still reached almost $2 billion.

According to DailyFX strategist Nick Cawley, “Bitcoin has started the week on a high note, pulling the rest of the cryptocurrency space with it.”

The supply of bitcoin, which is limited to 21 million tokens, will become more constrained in April as a result of the so-called halving event.

A halving of the supply rate as well as the reward for crypto miners occurs every four years, which tends to support the price of cryptocurrencies.

A report earlier in the day that the London Stock Exchange plans to accept bitcoin and ethereum ETN applications in the second quarter may have contributed to today’s higher price, according to Cawley.

A statement from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that these products would only be available to professional investors such as investment firms and credit institutions that are authorized to operate in financial markets.

Investors should be aware that crypto exchange traded notes (ETNs) – bonds issued by financial institutions that track the performance of underlying assets – could harm them.

However, there is an increase in demand among investors.

US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that asset managers hold thelargest bullish position in bitcoin futures ever recorded.

As of March 5, the net long position held by asset managers – which is typically interpreted as covering holdings of institutional investors such as mutual funds and pension funds – rose to 15,531 lots, valued at $5.5 billion.

As per LSEG data, this represents a greater value than the long position asset managers hold in sterling, worth $2.78 billion, or the bearish position they hold in the Japanese yen against the dollar, worth $1.49 billion.

In the past two years, Ether has risen by around 2.1% to reach around $4,000, its highest point since 2012. It has been speculated that US regulators may approve the listing of spot ether ETFs this year, which has led to a 75% increase in the price.

SEE ALSO:

TSMC Will Receive $5 Billion For The Arizona Chip Plant From The U.S.

Alibaba Commits $640 Million To Hong Kong’s Film And TV Industries

Inflation Data Will Be Released Tuesday Morning. The Following Is What To Expect
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies