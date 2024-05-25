Bitcoin Laundering From $6.4 Billion China Fraud Jailed In UK

(CTN News) – During a trial that took place in a court in London on Friday, the woman who was accused of converting bitcoin into cash and property in order to assist in concealing the proceeds of a scam that was estimated to be worth 6.4 billion pounds was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for money laundering.

Wen Jian was accused of being complicit in the concealment of the origin of the money that was allegedly collected from over 130,000 Chinese investors through fraudulent wealth schemes between the years of 2014 and 2017. This accusation was made during the period of time between 2014 and 2017.

The prosecution asserted that another lady, whom Wen believed to be independently wealthy, was the mastermind behind the underlying fraud; however, they did not imply that she was collaborating in the crime.

During the course of their investigation, law enforcement agents in the United Kingdom were successful in seizing wallets that included more than 61,000 bits associated with cryptocurrencies.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this is without a doubt one of the most significant seizures of bitcoin that has ever taken place. This is the opinion of law enforcement authorities from all over the world.

The prosecution indicated that the worth of the 61,000 bitcoins was approximately 1.4 billion pounds when they were able to acquire access to them in 2021.

It is currently related with a value that is quite close to three billion pounds as of this moment.

Wen, who is 42 years old, alleges that she has stated that she is not aware of any criminal behavior that is related with bitcoin.

She believes that she has indicated this. According to Wen, she has declared that all of these claims are baseless, and she has refuted three allegations of money laundering. She has also denied the allegations completely.

The jury that deliberated on the case determined that she was guilty of one count of the accusations that were brought against her after the trial that took place in March at Southwark Crown Court.

The jury that deliberated on the case determined that she was guilty of one count of the accusations that were brought against her after the trial that took place in March at Southwark Crown Court. The jury was provided with two additional counts, but they were unable to reach a conclusion on each of them.

Due to the fact that Wen was found guilty of the single offense of money laundering, she was given a sentence of eighty months in prison on Friday.

