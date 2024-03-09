Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin Breaks $70,000 In Volatile Trading, Setting a New Record
Advertisement

Business

Qualities of a Leading Software Outsourcing Provider in Vietnam

Business

Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows From BlackRock

Business

Riviera Maya Ascends as a Premier Destination for Luxury Real Estate Investments During 2024 Economic Revival

Business

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

Business

Global Geopolitical Uncertainty Pushes Gold and Bitcoin to Record Highs

Business

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue

Business

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $69,000 For The First Time In History

Business

Macy's 'Is Melting Away': Investor Brings $6.6 Billion Bid

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

Business

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Business

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

Business

Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Business

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

Business

Bitcoin's New Mania Has a Lot To Do With 'Simply Not Enough' Supply

Business

A Nationwide AT&T Outage Is Being Investigated By The NY AG

Business

Bitcoin Closes Out The Most Positive Month Since 2020, Topping $61,000

Business

NatWest Shares Will Be Marketed To The Public By The UK Government

Business

AI Race Sees Alibaba Cloud Announce Massive Price Cuts

Business

The Urgency Of Clearing Credit Card Debt: Why Taking Action Now Is Essential

Business

Bitcoin Breaks $70,000 In Volatile Trading, Setting a New Record

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin Breaks $70,000 In Volatile Trading, Setting a New Record

(CTN News) – There was a record jump in bitcoin prices on Friday, as it is the first time bitcoin prices have ever surpassed $70.000.

In the last 24 hours, the digital currency was trading at $69,304.84, which is an increase of about 2%, according to Coin Metrics.

However, at one point, it rose as high as $70,170.00, which is a record that was broken on Tuesday. It reached a record high on Wednesday as well. As of now, it looks like the stock is heading for a 10% gain by the end of the week.

It was around the time the opening of the U.S. stock market that the upward movement began. As spot bitcoin ETFs have become available in the U.S., crypto trading activity has increased within traditional stock trading hours.

The early advance might have been driven in part by investors who were weighing the February jobs report, hoping that a higher unemployment rate and a lower than expected growth rate in employment in December and January would clear the way for the Federal Reserve to begin lowering interest rates in the near future.

The crypto market has experienced a great deal of volatility this week. In less than two years, bitcoin reached a new record on Tuesday. However, it quickly sank as much as 10% after reaching the record, pulling down other cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks along with it.

The next day, Bitcoin quickly recovered most of these losses.

In its latest report, TradingView says historical volatility index is at its highest level in almost a year.

As Antoni Trenchev, one of the co-founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Nexo, pointed out, navigating old highs is notoriously tricky, and the bitcoin dam isn’t known for bursts at the first sign of trouble.

There was no doubt that Tuesday’s sharp Bitcoin sell-off was healthy, necessary, and a prelude to a period of greater gains to come. The Bitcoin bull market is characterized by volatility, and we are likely to see sudden and gut-wrenching 10%-20% drops in value in the year 2024.”

SEE ALSO:

China’s Inflation And US Payrolls Are Topics Of Discussion

Qualities of a Leading Software Outsourcing Provider in Vietnam

Riviera Maya Ascends as a Premier Destination for Luxury Real Estate Investments During 2024 Economic Revival
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies