AWS Launches Accelerator 3.0 To Help Startups Develop Clean Energy Technologies

(CTN News) – Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), has announced the launch and application call for the Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0, a high-speed, non-equity-dilutive accelerator that fosters partnerships with mature startups developing clean energy breakthroughs.

During a session at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Kara Hurst, Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, announced the initiative.

According to the International Energy Agency, 40% of the CO2 reductions needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 will be achieved by technology not yet commercially available. For ambitious climate goals, such as the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 plan, this is especially relevant.

The energy sector has made significant progress in developing clean energy technologies; however, the world still has a long way to go before it can meet its decarbonization goals.

Through the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0, we are aiming to stimulate co-innovation through energy collaborations as well as meet the requirements of mature entrepreneurs from around the world.

Amazon’s Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability, Kara Hurst, remarked that “the path to rapid decarbonization is not straightforward, and we must partner with and highlight companies that are developing clean energy technologies.”

Many of the innovations that can contribute to the acceleration of the energy transition have been developed by startups.

This year’s cohort of Clean Energy Accelerators will be able to tackle the toughest challenges faster and create a cleaner, healthier planet with the assistance of the Clean Energy Accelerator.”

Among the topics covered by industry and thought leaders during the program are energy, digital competencies, investment, public policy, innovation, and cutting-edge research.

In addition to offering guidance on how to speed up experimentation, extend automation, and gain deeper insights using the cloud, leading energy corporations will collaborate with selected startups to address sustainable energy and decarbonization issues.

To jumpstart their cloud-based data and operations transformation, the selected finalists will receive a $100,000 AWS Credit through AWS Activate, as well as technical and business mentoring from AWS.

