Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Is Restored After An Online Poll

(CTN News) – Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept him off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

Musk announced the decision after polling Twitter users on whether Trump’s account should be restored in the evening. 51.8% of voters voted in favor of restoring suspended accounts.

Musk had previously announced that Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council” before restoring suspended accounts.

There has been a vote by the people. The reinstatement of Donald Trump will take place. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase which means “voice of the people, voice of God.”

The account of Donald Trump, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform shortly thereafter, with all of his former tweets, more than 59,000 in total. It was initially difficult for him to regain followers, but he was soon able to do so. At the time of writing, there were no new tweets from the account.

After taking over Twitter less than a month earlier, Musk restored the account four days after Trump announced his presidential candidacy in 2024.

There is no indication that Donald Trump will return to Twitter.

In the past, Trump has stated that even if his account was reinstated, he would not return to Twitter. Truth Social, a smaller social media site that he launched after being blocked from Twitter, has been his primary means of communication since he was blocked from Twitter.

On Saturday, during a video speech to a Republican Jewish group meeting in Las Vegas, Trump said he was aware of Musk’s poll. However, he perceived many problems with Twitter.

I hear we are receiving a large amount of support for returning to Twitter as well. According to Trump, he does not see a reason for it because he does not see any reason to do so. “It may make it, it may not,” he added, apparently referring to Twitter’s recent internal changes.

It is not the first time he has used Twitter polling to make business decisions. It was after asking his followers whether he should sell millions of shares of Tesla stock last year that he sold millions of shares.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York responded to Musk’s poll by tweeting a video of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to her tweet Friday, when Donald Trump was last on Twitter, it was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President was nearly assassinated, and hundreds have been injured; however, I guess that is not enough for you to answer the question. It will be a Twitter poll.”

The use of social media by Donald Trump throughout his presidency posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms that sought to balance public interest in hearing from public officials with concerns about misinformation, bigotry, harassment, and violence incitement.

The CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, commented at an auto conference in May that Twitter’s decision to ban Donald Trump was “morally wrong” and “extremely foolish.”

Musk, who completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter in late October, announced earlier this month that the company would not let anyone who had been removed from the site return until Twitter had established procedures on how to do so, including the creation of a “content moderation council.”

