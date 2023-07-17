Connect with us

News

Strengthening Financial Ties: MoUs For Enhanced Utilization Of Local Currencies In Cross-Border Transactions
Advertisement

News Asia News

South Korean President Blames Failure To Follow Disaster Response Protocols For Rising Death Toll

News News Asia

China Expands Hospice Care Project for Aging Population

News News Asia

Kerry Arrives in China for Climate Talks, No Tangible Progress Expected

News News Asia Tech

China Seeing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom in 2023

News

Protesters in Over 500 Cars and Motorcycles Rally Against Senators in Thailand

News

Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Prompts Tsunami Alert

News

Federal Judge Upholds Constitutionality Of Oregon's Strict Gun Control Measure

News

US-China Climate Talks: Reviving Global Efforts And Addressing Bilateral Concerns

News

Google Doodle Honors Renowned Artist Zarina Hashmi On Her 86th Birthday

News

New Killer Virus Spreading Across Europe May Force Britain into Another Covid-style Lockdown

News

China-Pakistan Collaboration on Chashma-5 Nuclear Power Plant: A Model for Clean and Affordable Energy

News

UK Immigration Fee Hikes Face Criticism – What It Means For Migrants?

News

Ancient Alligator Species Discovered in Thailand: All You Need to Know about Alligator munensis

News

British Pound Surges: 4.34% Increase Against Baht and 15-Month High vs. US Dollar

News News Asia

India Taxes Online Gaming 28 Percent Calling it a "Social Evil"

News News Asia

22 Dead, 14 Missing Amid Deadly Floods in South Korea

News World News

Inflation Hits a 41Year High in UK, Parents Struggle to Buy Food

News News Asia

China's to Tighten Cybersecurity on Great Firewall

Business News

OPEC Member Countries Achieve Record Revenue Of $873.6 Billion In 2022 From Oil Exports

News

Strengthening Financial Ties: MoUs For Enhanced Utilization Of Local Currencies In Cross-Border Transactions

Published

6 seconds ago

on

MoUs

(CTN NEWS) – The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) have recently entered into two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on July 15th.

Boosting Cross-Border Transactions: MoUs for Local Currency Utilization and Payment System Integration

These MoUs aim to enhance the utilization of local currencies, namely the Indian rupee (INR) and the UAE Dirham (AED), for cross-border transactions, as well as establish a connection between their payment systems.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Instant Payment Platform (IPP) of UAE.

Under these MoUs, both central banks have agreed to collaborate in developing a unified framework that promotes the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.

This cooperation will contribute to strengthening financial ties and facilitating smoother transactions between India and the UAE.

Furthermore, the second MoU focuses on integrating the payment and messaging systems of the respective central banks with UPI and IPP.

Advancing Payment Integration: Enhancing Efficiency and Interoperability for Cross-Border Transactions

This interlinking will enhance the efficiency and interoperability of payment services, benefiting individuals and businesses involved in cross-border transactions between the two countries.

By signing these MoUs, the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE have demonstrated their commitment to fostering closer financial cooperation and promoting seamless cross-border transactions using local currencies.

While also leveraging advanced payment systems to streamline payment processes.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

South Korean President Blames Failure To Follow Disaster Response Protocols For Rising Death Toll

China Expands Hospice Care Project for Aging Population

Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Prompts Tsunami Alert
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs