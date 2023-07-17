Strengthening Financial Ties: MoUs For Enhanced Utilization Of Local Currencies In Cross-Border Transactions

(CTN NEWS) – The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) have recently entered into two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on July 15th.

Boosting Cross-Border Transactions: MoUs for Local Currency Utilization and Payment System Integration

These MoUs aim to enhance the utilization of local currencies, namely the Indian rupee (INR) and the UAE Dirham (AED), for cross-border transactions, as well as establish a connection between their payment systems.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Instant Payment Platform (IPP) of UAE.

Under these MoUs, both central banks have agreed to collaborate in developing a unified framework that promotes the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.

This cooperation will contribute to strengthening financial ties and facilitating smoother transactions between India and the UAE.

Furthermore, the second MoU focuses on integrating the payment and messaging systems of the respective central banks with UPI and IPP.

Advancing Payment Integration: Enhancing Efficiency and Interoperability for Cross-Border Transactions

This interlinking will enhance the efficiency and interoperability of payment services, benefiting individuals and businesses involved in cross-border transactions between the two countries.

By signing these MoUs, the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE have demonstrated their commitment to fostering closer financial cooperation and promoting seamless cross-border transactions using local currencies.

While also leveraging advanced payment systems to streamline payment processes.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

South Korean President Blames Failure To Follow Disaster Response Protocols For Rising Death Toll

China Expands Hospice Care Project for Aging Population

Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Prompts Tsunami Alert