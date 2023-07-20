Connect with us

American Airlines Flight Attendants Are Getting Closer To Going On Strike
Published

22 seconds ago

(CTN News) – A strike vote will be held by American Airlines flight attendants starting this month, according to a union announcement made Tuesday morning.

Voting will begin on July 28 and will end on August 29. The results of the vote will be announced the following day, on July 30. It has been reported that over 26,000 flight attendants are seeking wage increases as part of a new contract with the airline.

According to Julie Hedrick, executive director of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, “Flight Attendants are ready for an agreement that respects our contributions to the success of this airline.”

As a result, the contract became amendable in 2018, and American Airlines Flight Attendants have yet to receive increases in cost of living or any other improvements to their quality of life during and after the pandemic, despite the fact that they played an essential role in keeping the airline in the air both during and after that time.”

In accordance with the union’s demands, federal mediators have been asked to assist in finding a compromise deal between the union and the airline.

In the event that mediators are not able to reach an agreement, a strike would be allowed by the union after 30 days, if the vote passes.

It has been reported that flight attendants are seeking a 35-percent one-time wage increase, a 6-percent annual raise, and higher benefits as well.

There is no doubt that the fact that we are even being asked to vote on a strike authorization vote should be of concern to American Airlines and the people who invest in and fly our airline,” Hedrick said.

There are approximately 6,700 flights performed by American Airlines every day, spanning more than 350 destinations throughout the world, according to the company.

Earlier this year, American Airlines pilots authorized a strike as part of the negotiations between their own union and the airline for a new contract.

Multiple other industries have begun large-scale strikes or are considering doing so as a result of the labor action.

The Teamsters Union and other unions have begun planning strike action against UPS and Yellow, one of the country’s largest long-haul trucking companies, and Hollywood actors joined writers on picket lines last week.

It has also been reported that the United Auto Workers are also considering a strike in the context of their own contract negotiations with car manufacturers.

