Covid-19 Virus May Cause US$3.4 Billion in Damage to ASEAN

The Kasikorn Research Center has estimated the Covid-19 virus will cause damage worth US$2.4-3.4 billion to Southeast Asian of Nations (ASEAN).

The impact would result from the Covid-19 virus-related economic slowdown of China. Furthermore China has close ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in terms of trade. Above all in investment and tourism, the center reported.

Should the Covid-19 virus outbreak be contained in 6 months, the Chinese economic growth may be at 4.7% this year. Consequently 1.0% lower than earlier expected. That would cut the ASEAN economic value by US$2.4-3.4 billion equivalent to 0.07-0.11% of ASEAN’s yearly gross domestic product.

Damage in Thailand would be moderate at US$500-700 million or 0.09-0.13% of its annual GDP, the research center wrote.

The economies of Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia highly depended on China while Thailand’s dependence on China was moderate, it reported.

Number of Covid-19 virus cases in Thailand rises to 33

Meanwhile, The number of Covid-19 virus infections in Thailand has risen to 33. After a Chinese woman aged 54 tested positive, the Department of Disease Control said at a press conference.

The latest patient had close relations with a previously infected person,” director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said. “They are Chinese tourists from Wuhan who left the city before it was placed under lockdown by the government.”

According to Dr. Suwanchai, the latest patient has been put under a 14-day quarantine.

Although having tested positive, her condition is gradually improving he said. Doctors have treated her symptoms at an early stage. Also since she has been quarantined early, doctors are positive that she has no chance of infecting others.

As of today, the number of confirmed Covid-19 virus patients in Thailand currently under hospital care is 23. Most of whom are starting to recover. Ten patients, who have completely recovered from the Covid-19 virus, have already been discharged.