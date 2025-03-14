Pakistan Military Kills 33 Separatist Militants That Hijacked Passenger Train

Security forces in Pakistan raided a hijacked train on Wednesday, killing all 33 separatist militants and ending a standoff that had lasted a full day. Hundreds of hostages were involved in the ordeal, according to the military.

On Tuesday, separatist Baloch militants targeted the Jaffar Express, which was travelling from Quetta, Balochistan’s capital, to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attackers bombed railway tracks and fired rockets at the train, which was carrying 440 passengers.

The military reported that 21 hostages and four security personnel lost their lives during the standoff.

“We successfully freed many people, including women and children,” said military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. “The final operation was conducted with precision, and no civilians were harmed in the last phase.”

Earlier, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for the attack, said it had killed 50 train passengers by Wednesday evening. On Tuesday, the group claimed it was holding 214 hostages, most of whom were security forces.

Hijackers Wore Suicide Vests

They threatened to kill hostages if their 48-hour demands weren’t met, which included releasing Baloch political prisoners, activists, and others they claimed had been abducted by the military.

The BLA is one of several armed groups in Balochistan fighting for greater control over the region’s resources, such as minerals and mines. In recent months, their attacks have grown more deadly, with new strategies aimed at targeting Pakistan’s military.

Junior Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry told Geo TV on Wednesday that some attackers were wearing suicide vests. They had positioned themselves among the hostages, making the rescue operation more challenging. He estimated that 70 to 80 militants had taken control of the train.

To combat the situation, hundreds of military troops were deployed, alongside the air force and special forces. In the final phase of the operation, special forces first eliminated the suicide bombers before moving through each train car to neutralize the remaining attackers.

Chaudhry did not specify how many hostages were saved in this final operation or how the rescued passengers would be evacuated. Earlier reports indicated that 190 passengers had been rescued, with more than 50 brought to Quetta to reunite with their families.

Officials also confirmed that the train driver and several others were killed before the military’s final statement.

Muhammad Ashraf, a 75-year-old passenger, described the terrifying experience. “We heard a loud explosion in the mountains, shaking the train,” he said from Quetta. “Gunfire followed, and we lay on the floor. Armed men entered and began checking our identities.”

A security source told Reuters the attackers were specifically targeting soldiers and security personnel onboard.

At a press briefing, a distressed woman confronted provincial minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, saying her son was still among the hostages. “Why didn’t you stop the trains if they weren’t safe?” she asked. Buledi assured reporters that steps were being taken to strengthen railway security in the region.

