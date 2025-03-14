China Hosts Talks With Russia and Iran Over Iranian Nuclear Program

China is set to host a meeting in Beijing on Friday with representatives from China, Russia, and Iran to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the event as part of China’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to improve communication and coordination.

A Chinese analyst highlighted that the gathering reflects the three nations’ shared goal of strengthening their strategic ties. Around the same time, Iran dismissed a U.S. proposal for nuclear talks, with experts pointing out that ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations remain stuck due to a severe lack of trust between the two.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, through the Global Times, revealed that Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu would lead the discussions, joined by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

The meeting will focus on the Iranian nuclear issue and other topics of shared interest.

When asked about China’s goals for the meeting, Mao Ning explained that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a participant in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China supports a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue. She emphasized the importance of preserving the global nuclear non-proliferation framework and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

According to Mao, the Beijing meeting represents China’s latest push to encourage dialogue and negotiations. She stressed the need for calm and restraint to prevent the situation from escalating into confrontation or conflict.

Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute at Shanghai International Studies University, suggested the meeting might explore new ways to address the stalled Iran nuclear deal. He also mentioned the possibility of creating a fresh platform for negotiations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. recently sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing renewed nuclear talks. However, Iran reportedly rejected the offer. According to Reuters, Khamenei stated on Wednesday that negotiating with the U.S. was pointless, as past experiences showed they wouldn’t honour their commitments. He dismissed the proposal as a public relations tactic.

Liu noted that while both the U.S. and Iran may have an interest in talks, the deep mistrust between them remains a significant obstacle. He criticized the U.S.’s approach, which he said relies on pressure tactics and attempts to force Iran into making concessions. Iran, however, has maintained a firm stance.

Liu stressed that all parties must act carefully and avoid unilateral actions or intimidation, as those methods would not resolve the issue. Instead, a calm and measured approach is crucial to finding a peaceful solution.

