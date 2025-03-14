Trump Will Visit the Justice Department Months After His Acquittal.

(CTN News) – On Friday, President Donald Trump will ask the Justice Department to endorse his strict crime policies.

This visit is expected to be a joyful endorsement for Trump, who survived two federal prosecutions after his electoral victory in October.

The Republican president said Thursday, “I will articulate my vision” about his “historic” visit, which the White House is celebrating.

Given the criminal probes that have stained his first four years in office and following his campaign, Trump’s interest in the agency and desire to dominate it are clear in the speech’s venue.

Trump has appointed cronies and members of his personal defence team to prominent posts amid assimilation into an institution he has derided. The first presidential visit in a decade.

Presidents have visited the Justice Department’s Great Hall.

Trump’s visit two months into his second term is significant. Due of his unusual position as a previous criminal defendant prosecuted by the group he will speak to.

The FBI’s 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, for sensitive papers is expected to be among his complaints about the criminal justice system.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has stressed the need to depoliticise the department after charges that agency leadership is politicising decision-making, which coincided with Trump’s rise.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump will visit the Department of Justice to discuss the reinstatement of law and order, the expulsion of violent offenders from our communities, and the termination of the politicisation of justice against Americans based on their political affiliations.”

The delicate nature of the investigations and the personalities of presidents and Justice Department officials have shaped their relationship. The special counsel investigations into Biden’s inappropriate use of confidential material and his son Hunter’s tax and firearm issues contributed to the difficult relationship between Democratic President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Justice Department has sought White House direction on its goal while maintaining autonomy in specific criminal prosecutions.

These standards are contested by Trump.

He called for particular enquiries in his first term and tried to dismiss Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s role in Trump’s 2016 campaign. William Barr resigned after publicly contradicting Trump’s false claims of major fraud in the 2020 election, and Jeff Sessions was fired following the 2018 midterms.

After a Supreme Court ruling in January confirmed a president’s total control over the Justice Department, Trump likely resolved to eliminate any hurdles to his program as he entered his second term.

He named Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who represented Trump during his original impeachment, and Kash Patel, another close associate, FBI director.

During her January confirmation hearing, Bondi seemed to accept Trump’s bogus claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020, ignoring the fact that Trump had lost to Biden. She repeated his accusation that the Justice Department “targeted” him despite prosecutors’ stated solid evidence.

She complimented him on Fox News and removed Biden, Garland, and Kamala Harris photographs from a Justice Department wall.

Everyone reveres Donald Trump and wants to support his objectives. Bondi told Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox that “The American populace unequivocally chose him to execute his plan.”

Before Bondi’s confirmation, the Justice Department fired special counsel Jack Smith’s team, which claimed Trump unlawfully retained classified information at Mar-a-Lago and intended to influence the 2020 election. Both accusations were dropped in November due to the Justice Department’s stance against indicting sitting presidents.

Officials removed prosecutors from the cases and requested lists of thousands of FBI agents involved in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters attempted to obstruct the electoral vote certification.

They also sought to dismiss New York Mayor Eric Adams’ criminal charges, arguing that they hindered the Democrat’s ability to collaborate with the Republican government on illegal immigration.

The Associated Press sued Leavitt and three other administration officials under the First and Fifth Amendments. The Associated Press claims the three are retaliating against the news agency over editorial issues. The White House says the Associated Press isn’t following the executive directive to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

SOURCE: AP

