Reddit Bans r/WhitePeopleTwitter After Violent Comments

After X owner Elon Musk claimed that comments by the site’s users about his employees violated the law, Reddit temporarily banned one of its communities and removed another.

The r/WhitePeopleAfter some users posted comments advocating for violence against members of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) led by Musk, the Twitter subreddit, which typically encourages users to share humorous posts from X, has been banned for 72 hours.

They were responding to reports that indicated that certain Doge employees had been granted access to sensitive, confidential information belonging to millions of Americans.

Musk, who frequently advocates for his dedication to free speech, shared a post on X that included the comments and declared, “They have violated the law.”

Shortly thereafter, the subreddit was prohibited.

Reddit Defends Action: Doxxing and Violence Violate Platform Rules

Reddit declined to respond but directed the BBC to a public post published after the ban.

“Over the last few days, we’ve seen an increase in content in several communities that violate Reddit Rules,” according to the announcement.

“Debate and dissent are welcome on Reddit – threats and doxing are not.”

Musk has previously criticized the legal action that is being taken against individuals for making comments online.

He inquired, “Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?” in response to a video depicting an individual who was purportedly detained for making offensive comments on the internet in 2024.

Imran Ahmed, the director of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), described Musk’s statements as “rich in irony.”

“It is always one rule for Elon, another rule for everyone else,” according to him.

“Oh, he’s about freedom alright – the freedom to do whatever he wants, no matter the cost to people, their families, and the fundamentals of democracy.”

Musk sued the CCDH in 2023 for allegedly taking “unlawful” measures to access data from X after the company claimed that hate speech had increased on the platform.

In 2024, the case was dismissed by a United States magistrate.

In recent weeks, tensions between billionaires and Reddit users have increased. Over 100 subreddits have prohibited users from posting links to X in response to Musk’s controversial arm gesture at a rally commemorating Donald Trump’s reelection.

The billionaire twice extended his arm straight out as he thanked the audience for “making it happen.” Critics, including some historians, claimed that it was a Nazi salute, but Musk dismissed the claim, stating that comparisons to Hitler were “tired” and “dirty tricks.”

The moderators of the r/WhitePeopleTwitter subreddit removed many offensive comments after they were made public. However, this was insufficient to avert a provisional ban.

Whenever an attempt is made to access the subreddit, a message indicating that it has been “temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content” is now displayed.

“Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit’s platform-wide rules,” it states, adding that the subreddit will reopen in 72 hours.

Reddit has also permanently prohibited the subreddit r/IsElonDeadYet, which was populated by a user who posted nearly daily that Musk had not passed away.

The posts were in response to alleged actions taken by the Doge, an administration staff member who is not a government department.

The team has been tasked with significantly reducing federal government spending and regulation.

According to US media, the Trump administration granted Musk’s deputies access to the federal payments system, which annually regulates the flow of trillions of dollars in government funds.

It has resulted in an online backlash, with individuals criticizing the decision and the identities of the Doge staff involved being publicly disclosed.

However, the decision to eliminate the subreddit may have been motivated by factors other than Reddit’s enforcement of its policies.

The FBI was conducting an inquiry into the “targeting” of Doge staff, according to a prosecutor appointed by Trump on Monday.

Edward Martin, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, stated, “Our preliminary examination of the evidence we have received suggests that specific individuals and/or groups have engaged in actions that appear to be in violation of the law by targeting Doge employees.”

Mr Martin stated in a letter to Musk that he posted on X that he would “not tolerate threats against Doge workers or law-breaking by the disgruntled.”

“Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” according to him.

“We will pursue all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”