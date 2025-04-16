(CTN News) – On Wednesday, President of China Xi Jinping met with Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. The meeting that occurred was a significant part of the Chinese President’s visit to Southeast Asia.

The event took place in Malaysia, which acted as the venue. The meeting was planned in response to the administration of President Trump’s recent imposition of severe tariffs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Xi Jinping are set to have supper together on Wednesday evening by mutual accord.

Visitors will be served an official Xi Jinping feast for dinner.

The event will take place at Putrajaya, which is outside of Kuala Lumpur as the administrative capital of Malaysia.

Based on data from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both presidents are expected to sign a significant number of bilateral agreements in the not too distant future.

New bilateral agreements are being formed throughout the ongoing trade war between the United States and other nations. Monday saw Xi Jinping, the President of China, meet with Lam, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Luong Cuong, the President of Vietnam.

The meeting included all three people. Luong Cuong was also there throughout the session as well. China and Vietnam not only agreed on a cooperative railway project; they also discussed other supply chain cooperation agreements.

These agreements will be implemented in the not too far future. These contracts were signed via several various modes of communication. Xi also promised to greatly increase the channel via which Vietnamese agricultural goods may reach China. Apart from the earlier announcements, this was also done.

“Beneficiaries of economic globalization, both China and Vietnam should enhance strategic will, jointly resist unilateral bullying actions, support the worldwide free trade system, and maintain stability in global industrial and supply chains,” Xi Jinping said in a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The comment referenced Xi Jinping’s remarks.

Moreover, the statement alluded to Xi’s remarks. The remark by Xi Jinping was used as an example inside the sentence. Among the instances cited in the statement was Xi’s remark.

Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, said right after the China-Vietnam meeting that the two countries were trying “to figure out how to screw down the United States of America.” The statement released was in reaction to the meeting that occurred.

In Malaysia, Xi Jinping is expected to meet with ASEAN-Association of Southeast Asian Nations members. Since that is the aim, this conference will focus on the possibility of a free trade agreement between China and ASEAN groupings.

This event is expected to be hosted by the country of Malaysia. Since the start of this year, Malaysia has been in charge of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which she has been chairing.

Oh Ei Sun, a spokesman for Malaysia’s Pacific Research Center, was reported by the Associated Press as saying that former President Xi Jinping’s trip to Southeast Asia was similar to “a group of friends huddling together for warmth against the harsh weather.”

This statement was made in response to the present Southeast Asia scenario. According to Oh Ei Sun’s claim, this statement was suitably extracted from it.

On the other hand, Vietnam and Malaysia oppose China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. The two countries have two different perspectives on this issue. Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, issued a remark like this in September of last year.

He underlined in it that Malaysia would not yield to China’s requests that it cease conducting oil and gas research in the South China Sea, a region rich in oil. It was said at this announcement that Malaysia will not give in to China’s requests.

