Chinese Investment to Boost Thailand’s Economic Growth and Technology

Thailand—Chinese investment in Thailand is anticipated to stimulate economic growth, technological innovation, and job creation in critical sectors.

H.E. Mr. Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, led a delegation of representatives from 12 prominent Chinese enterprises under the Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand (CEA) to meet with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House.

The companies, which operate in six main sectors—agriculture, banking and finance, automotive, technology and energy, electronics and home appliances, and trade and investment—emphasized their dedication to enhancing economic cooperation with Thailand.

The meeting marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to cultivating an investment-friendly environment, underscoring Thailand’s and China’s robust and enduring connections.

She appreciated the contributions of the Chinese business sector and committed to resolving mutual concerns to establish a sustainable economic partnership.

The Chinese ambassador conveyed his appreciation for Thailand’s assistance and reiterated China’s dedication to expanding trade and investment. He observed that Chinese enterprises are eager to invest in Thailand’s emerging industries as they recognize its growth potential.

Bilateral Relations Between Thailand and China: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

The chairman of the CEA emphasized the substantial contribution of Chinese enterprises to Thailand’s economic development, particularly in advancing technology, industrial improvements, export growth, and employment generation.

The two parties’ discussions centred on expanding investment in Thailand’s contemporary industries, which include semiconductors, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Chinese corporations expressed their commitment to advancing Thailand’s technological and innovation ecosystem. The prime minister concurred with the significance of these industries and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting the advancement of AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) was designated as the primary facilitator for connecting foreign investors with local manufacturers.

The discussion also focused on workforce development, particularly aligning Thai labour skills with future industrial demands. The Chinese delegation expressed willingness to provide Thai workers with skill development programs and training in collaboration with pertinent institutions.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s dedication to enhancing workforce capabilities, streamlining regulations, and fortifying economic, social, and cultural connections with China to improve the investment climate. She ensured that Chinese businesses in Thailand would receive ongoing support, strengthening bilateral relations.

The Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand (CEA) was established in 2001 under the supervision of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand to foster economic and trade cooperation. It comprises over 380 member companies, including 78 of China’s top 500 enterprises and 40 Fortune 500 corporations.