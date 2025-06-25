Chinese Student Sentenced to 24 Years for Raping 10 Women in London and China

LONDON – A former PhD student at University College London, Zhenhao Zou, has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 24 years after being found guilty of raping 10 women in both London and China. Zou, 28, was labelled by the Metropolitan Police as one of the most persistent sex offenders they have ever encountered.

The Inner London Crown Court convicted him following a detailed investigation into offences committed between September 2019 and May 2023. Zou drugged his victims, filmed nine of the assaults, and kept a box containing items belonging to the women.

The scale and severity of his crimes have sparked widespread attention, with police concerned that there may be many more victims who have not come forward yet.

Zou, who studied mechanical engineering at UCL, faced 11 counts of rape. Three of his victims were attacked in London, while seven were targeted in China. Two charges involved the same survivor.

He was also convicted of voyeurism, holding extreme pornographic images, false imprisonment, and possession of butanediol—a substance that turns into the date-rape drug GHB—to commit further sexual offences.

Evidence presented to the court showed Zou used hidden cameras to record his crimes, often inviting young Chinese women he met through platforms like WeChat or dating apps to his flat under false pretences.

During sentencing on 19 June 2025, Judge Rosina Cottage KC described Zou as highly intelligent but said he hid his true nature behind a friendly persona. The judge noted that Zou failed to grasp the concept of consent and remains a significant risk to others.

Victim impact statements described severe and lasting trauma, with one woman recalling waking during an assault and feeling the need to scrub herself clean. Another, who was raped in May 2023, shared that she had lost trust in people altogether.

Uncovering the Extent of the Offences

The case came to light in November 2023 when a woman reported an assault to the police. While her initial account did not lead to charges, investigators searching Zou’s phone discovered videos of him raping unconscious women.

Police also found sedatives and drug paraphernalia in his luxury flat in Elephant and Castle, south-east London.

The investigation revealed 1,664 hours of footage, including 58 videos of rapes. Of these, 32 were recorded in the UK, the rest in China. Collaborating with Chinese authorities, UK police identified three of the 10 victims, but detectives believe the true number is much higher. Since Zou’s conviction in March 2025, another 24 women have come forward.

Commander Kevin Southworth from the Metropolitan Police pointed out that the nature of the crimes means some victims may not even realise they were assaulted.

He encouraged anyone who suspects they may have been a victim to contact the police, promising a compassionate approach. Saira Pike from the Crown Prosecution Service praised the women whose testimony led to the conviction, saying the sentence reflected the serious harm Zou caused.

Rape and Sexual Assault in London and the UK

Zou’s case has put the spotlight on ongoing problems with sexual violence in the UK. Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show police recorded nearly 68,000 rapes in England and Wales in the year ending March 2024.

Yet, only a small percentage of these cases result in charges. London has seen growing concern about assaults involving drugs, with 6,732 reports of spiking in the year to April 2023. One in six of these incidents was linked to further criminal activity. Zou’s use of butanediol recalls other high-profile cases, such as Reynhard Sinaga, who was jailed in 2020 for a string of similar offences.

Zou first moved to the UK in 2017 to study at Queen’s University Belfast before later enrolling at UCL. He presented himself as a wealthy and sociable student, living in a £4,000-a-month flat filled with designer possessions.

His lifestyle was funded largely by his family in Guangdong, China. However, behind this image, Zou’s actions were methodical and cruel. In court, he admitted a sexual interest in extreme pornography involving unconscious women, including so-called “time-stop” scenarios where victims did not respond. He kept jewellery and clothing from his victims as keepsakes, showing complete disregard for their well-being.

The Metropolitan Police investigation is ongoing. Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton noted that Zou’s appearance as an ideal student hid a pattern of sexual abuse. The police are appealing for more victims in both the UK and China to come forward, with help from Chinese authorities and testimony taken via video call when needed.

UK law allows the prosecution of foreign nationals for crimes committed abroad, as long as those actions are illegal in both countries.

Zou’s life sentence, which accounts for time already served, means he will not be eligible for release until 2048 at the earliest. Judge Cottage warned that Zou could remain a risk for many years. The continued bravery of victims and the work of police highlight the need to address sexual violence, regardless of the offender’s status or public image.

