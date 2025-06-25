Fans Shocked Over Marge Simpson’s Death in Season 36 Finale

The Season 36 finale of The Simpsons, titled “Estranger Things,” took viewers by surprise with the apparent loss of Marge Simpson. The episode, which aired on 18 May 2025 on Fox, set its story 35 years in the future, showing the Simpson family struggling without Marge.

The twist has led to strong reactions from fans and sparked conversations about the show’s direction, emotional impact, and what this means for one of TV’s most beloved characters.

Since its start in 1989, The Simpsons has built a reputation for clever jokes, sharp satire, and touching family stories. Matt Groening’s animated series follows Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie in Springfield, where time stands still and storylines often reset.

Until recent years, the show rarely made lasting changes. Recent seasons, however, have tried new things, including darker stories and ongoing plots. Last season included Bart’s mock death, but Marge’s more emotional farewell in Season 36 stands out even more.

In “Estranger Things,” Marge Simpson worries that Bart and Lisa will drift apart after losing interest in The Itchy & Scratchy Show. A jump forward in time shows her fears coming true, with Marge leaving a heartfelt video will, hoping her family will reunite someday.

This shift shows the writers are willing to try new approaches. SoapCentral pointed out that Marge’s death brought real change to Bart and Lisa, adding more depth to their relationship as adults.

The episode has won praise for focusing on honest emotion over quick shocks, with ComicBook.com calling it a strong and fitting send-off for Marge Simpson. Still, because of the show’s flexible timeline, viewers are left to wonder if this change will last or if Season 37 will restore the old status quo.

Julie Kavner: The Voice that Defines Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson’s character owes much of her appeal to Julie Kavner, whose unique voice has been a constant since the series began. Kavner, also known from shows like Rhoda and films like Awakenings, voices not just Marge but also Patty and Selma. Her performance in “Estranger Things,” especially during Marge’s video, struck a chord with audiences.

While Kavner continues with the series, Season 36 also saw the exit of Pamela Hayden, who voiced Milhouse. Singer Kelly Macleod filled in as Milhouse for a scene with the adult Bart, Lisa, and Milhouse, marking a small change in the cast. Kavner’s steady work remains central to keeping Marge as the show’s emotional core.

After the finale aired, the internet buzzed with strong reactions. Fans took to X to share their shock, with comments like @jaywyatt111’s “Yo they killed Marge off the Simpsons!?!?!?! WHAT?!?!” showing just how unexpected the plot twist felt.

Others, such as @EasternEye, noted that Marge’s death marks a big change for the show. For a short while, #MargeSimpson trended as viewers debated if this was just a one-off or a sign of more changes ahead.

Longtime fans felt the loss deeply, while others thought it was a clever storytelling choice. One user posted that it wasn’t just for shock, but a powerful story move. Thetimes.com.ng echoed this, suggesting Marge’s death proves the show can still take creative risks.

Not every viewer agreed, though. Some, as mentioned by SoapCentral.com, thought Marge had been put through too much in recent storylines, from losing her sight to now dying off-screen. This sparked worry about the show becoming too dark for its loyal fans.

Springfield Faces a New Chapter

The Season 36 finale signals more than just Marge’s possible end. It hints at a wider shift in how The Simpsons tells its stories. The episode references newer series like Smiling Friends and even includes a playful New Girl parody with Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield.

At the same time, darker jokes—like a background reveal of future Moe Szyslak’s suicide—have upset some viewers for their serious tone. ScreenRant noted that these choices show a “new attitude toward experimentation,” keeping the show unpredictable for even the most dedicated fans.

There’s growing curiosity about what will happen in Season 37, which is due out later in 2025. The non-linear timeline means bringing Marge back is possible without much explanation, as ScreenRant points out. Still, the impact of “Estranger Things” will linger. The Atlantic reminds readers that Marge has always been “the moral heart of The Simpsons.” Her absence, even if just temporary, forces Springfield to face life without its steady anchor.

As The Simpsons moves toward its 37th season, the show proves it can still surprise and connect with audiences. Marge’s supposed “death” isn’t about saying goodbye for good, but more about exploring what matters to the Simpson family.

With Julie Kavner still voicing Marge, and fans as active as ever, the series continues to hold a special place in pop culture and isn’t afraid to take risks when needed. Whether the next season brings Marge back or pushes further into new territory, Springfield feels changed.

