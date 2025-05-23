Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall From May 23-27

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department has warned that from May 23 to 27, 2025, residents in many parts of northern and central Thailand should be alert for periods of heavy to very heavy rain, and the risk of flash floods, rapid runoff, and landslides.

Farmers should get ready to protect their crops and livestock. Improve drainage in your fields to help prevent water damage. These weather risks follow the strengthening monsoon trough moving over upper and southern Thailand. These regions are likely to see the heaviest rainfall:

23 May 2025

Northern region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, along with Bangkok and its metropolitan area.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern region: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

24 May 2025

Northern region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang.

25-27 May 2025

Northern region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

Meanwhile, on the morning of 21 May 2024, heavy rain fell in Thoeng district, Chiang Rai, causing flash floods in some areas. Locals shared video clips online showing floodwaters rushing through Ban Lao Ta Khao, Village 21, Tab Tao subdistrict.

Flooding had become a serious problem for the lychee farming community as the routes being flooded are vital for transporting lychee, and residents were worried about how they would get their produce to market. Many vehicles were stranded, unable to return, raising concerns about damage to the lychee crop and causing a lot of stress.

Local authorities have contacted the Tab Tao Subdistrict Administrative Organization and the Chiang Rai Provincial Administration to fix the road as soon as possible. This will help residents move their farm produce again without more problems. For a long-term fix, farmers in the area have asked for a concrete block crossing to be built, so the road will be stronger and better able to cope in future.

Keep updated by following the Meteorological Department’s announcements at www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 anytime.

