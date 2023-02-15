Vietjet to Launch a Second Service to Australia Starting in April 2023

Vietjet to launch the second service to Australia, connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney, with expansion plans to Brisbane, Darwin and Adelaide. Following the announcement of the Ho Chi Minh City – Melbourne route, Vietjet continues to expand its footprint in Australia with a new direct route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Sydney.

The new connection marks a milestone on the airline’s international flight network expansion in the Asia Pacific region while reaching out to other continents this year.

The first direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne ((Tullamarine Airport) will take off on April 8, 2023, with six flights per week, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Ho Chi Minh City at 10:55 am and landing in Melbourne at 10:35 pm (local time). The return flights from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City will operate every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing at 12:30 am and landing at 6:30 am (local time).

The flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney will operate from April 12, 2023, with 6 flights per week. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday take off at 7:30 pm and land at 7:20 am (local time). The flights from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday take off at 10:15 am and land at 4:30 pm (local time).

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “With our state-of-the-art widebody fleet and all-in service packages, Vietjet is poised to expand its international network and boost trade and tourism. Our direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne and Sydney make it easier and more convenient for business, education and tourism between Vietnam and Australia.

As Vietjet plans to further expand its network to Brisbane, Darwin and Adelaide, we will bring Australia, Vietnam and the Asia Pacific region closer than ever before. Also, our successful launch of the SkyBoss Business and Deluxe ticket classes has received great support from passengers, and we look forward to offering even more flying opportunities around the world for travelers.”

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com

