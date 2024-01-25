Thailand Visit Visa Fee for Pakistanis in February 2024

(CTN News) – Thailand is a famous tourist destination thanks to its tropical beaches, rich royal palaces, and other attractions.

Pakistani tourists must get a visa to enter Thailand for tourism purposes. People who want to explore the country can apply for a tourist visa either by themselves or through official agents of the Thai embassy in Pakistan.

What is the Thailand Tourist Visa?

A Thailand Tourist Visa is a stamp or document inserted into your passport. It is required to enter Thailand for tourism. It is issued by a Thai embassy or consulate in your country and is stamped in your passport when you arrive at Thailand’s airport.

If you want to stay in Thailand longer, you can extend your tourist visa. The tourist visa is not to be confused with the Visa Exemption stamp granted at the airport.

Foreigners who intend to visit Thailand for tourism can obtain both multiple-entry and single-entry tourist visas.

Tourist Visa Extension in Thailand

If you enter Thailand via airport or land border, you will be granted a 60-day stay at the immigration post. You must leave the country before the stamp’s expiration date.

If you want to stay in Thailand longer, you can extend your stay permission. You can request an extension of your stay at your local Immigration Office. A 60-day tourist visa can be extended for an additional 30 days. The cost of both additions is 1900 baht.

Remember that an extension of stay is at the discretion of the immigration officer reviewing your application.

Tourist Visa Types:

Thailand provides applicants two types of tourist visas: single entry and multiple admission.

Documents required for Tourist Visa

2 Application Forms (here)

Cover letter / Company Working Letter

1 Empty Passport Page / 6 Months Validity of Passport

Bank Statement (1 year)

2 Photos Passport Size (taken within 6 months)

2 Copies of CNIC

2 Copies of Passport

NTN Letter

Confirmed Air Ticket / Hotel Booking

Is a bank statement necessary for any category of visa?

Yes, 1 year bank statement is needed.

Thailand Visit Visa Fee January 2024

Thailand issued a new visa fee for June 2023 per currency rate regulations. The fee for a single admission tourist visa (valid for three months) is Rs11,000, while a multiple entry visit visa (valid for six months) costs Rs65,000.