Foreign Visitors to be Allowed Entry into Phuket Without Quarantine

Phuket’s Deputy governor has told a press briefing that Foreign visitors will be allowed entry to Phuket without quarantine from July 1, 2021. Nearly 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be made ready for local residents before then, under a plan approved by provincial authorities.

Deputy governor Pichet Panapong said the infectious diseases committee approved the proposal on Wednesday.

“Phuket has been without any new Covid-19 cases for 89 days… There is in urgent need for foreign tourists here, to stimulate the economy and tourism sector,” he said.

“Before, a local resident earned about 40,000 baht per month on average. In February this fell to about 8,000 baht. Without some change, this will fall to 1,964 baht in July, which is below the poverty line.”

Mr Pichet said Phuket had 120,000 rooms in about 600 hotels. A survey concluded that foreigners do want to visit Phuket, if it reopens without quarantine.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow had earlier instructed Phuket to reopen to foreign visitors on July 1.

Phuket health authorities planned to acquire 930,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine before July 1, for the local population, and foreign visitors’ movements would be tracked by phone app, Mr Pichet said.

Meanwhile, the government plans to distribute 800,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine which will arrive in April in 22 provinces. The provinces are divided into three groups.

The first group will receive the vaccine to contain the pandemic. This group consists of six provinces where clusters have been reported including Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Tak (Mae Sot), Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

The second group consists of eight tourist provinces including Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phangnga, Surat Thani (Koh Samui) and Phuket. The vaccine will be given to them to help revive the economy heavily hit by the pandemic.

The last group consists of eight border provinces including Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Chiang Rai, Mukdahan, Narathiwat, Ranong, Nong Khai and Chanthaburi. The vaccine is expected to help rehabilitate their economy.

Source: Bangkok Post