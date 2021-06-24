Phuket Governor Lays Out Sandbox Rules for Vaccinated Tourists

The governor of Thailand’s resort Island of Phuket has outlaid the rules for tourists arriving from overseas when the Island reopens to foreign tourists from Europe and North America on July 1st of this year.

Governor Narong Woonsew on Wednesday said that vaccinated tourists would be allowed from low to and medium risk countries in Europe, UK and North America. The vaccinated tourists are schedule to arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich.

Before arrival, Tourits must have a negative Covid-19 test and haveCovid-19 insurance coverage of at least US$100,000. They must also have a reservation at a hotel with a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate.

The ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate means that at least 70% of staff at the venues and businesses have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, there are 1,389 venues and businesses across Phuket that have received the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate. These include 882 in the hotel, accommodation and homestay category; 169 in the restaurants and diners’ category; 157 in the travel agency category, and 181 in other categories.

Mr Narong said vaccinated tourists would be required to stay on the island of Phuket for 14 days before being allowed to travel to other provinces. Furthermore for the first seven days, they could not change their hotel, however during week two they could change hotels no more than 2 times.

The hotels would have a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate.

Upon arrival vaccinated tourists will be tested for Covid-19 at Phuket international airport. They would then have to wait in their hotel room for the covid-19 test result. If the tests are negative, the tourists would be free go out.

Vaccinated tourists will also be required to download and install the phone tracking app MorChana. Tourists can download the MorChana app for Android or IOS.

Vaccinated tourists will then need to be tested for covid-19 three more times, on 6th, 12th and 14th day. After the 14th day test, visitors would be able to travel to other provinces if the test results test negative.

Governor Narong also said that the same rules would apply to Thai returnees, to Phuket. He said covid-19 screening will be in place for people who arrive by land or sea would be of the same standard as those arriving by air.

Thais planning to return to work in Phuket must be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 first.