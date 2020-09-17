I’m Traveling to New York the ‘City that Never Sleeps’

“I am going to visit the Statue of Liberty soon in New York the city that never sleeps.” This line is a dream come true for a large number of people across the globe. Those who have visited know the excitement and craziness that goes on in mind. But with excitement, there is always a tiny piece of worry in the terms of your luggage. Nobody wants to carry along heavy loads while visiting the best places. It just ruins the fun. You not only get tired physically but mentally too. This is where Knockknock.city comes to the rescue.

Places to hangout in New York City

The city is a whirlwind of activities, you are having fun at every turn which you can never go through at once. Some people come here to shop and dine, some for Broadway shows and some want to see the beautiful sites like we listed below.

Here are some of the attractions that you should visit while traveling to New York

The world famous Statue of liberty

First on the list is one of the world’s largest statues – Statue of liberty. Built in 1886, this gift from France is a famous world symbol of freedom, and one of the greatest Americans icons. You can take a short boat ride to Liberty Island to truly appreciate this amazing statue. You can also have a look at the fantastic museum Ellis Island and explore the Immigration Museum located at the historic immigration station complex.

Central Park in the middle of the city

A place where thousands of immigrants were processed before entering the United States. Central Park is a huge park located in the city center. It is half-mile wide and 2.5 miles long and is the best place to unwind in the nature. The park also has Belvedere Castle, Strawberry Fields, the Central Park Zoo and the lake. You should have a map to explore the park yourself.

Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock observation deck

If you are looking for a vast entertainment and shopping complex, the visit to Rockefeller plaza is a must thing you should not miss. This Art Deco skyscraper is 70 storeyed and offers awesome views over Manhattan from the top of the famous Rock observation deck.

New York Metropolitan Museum of Art

Founded in 1870, the Metropolitan Museum of Art or commonly known as Met is one of the famous museums of the US. It contains more than 2 million works of art, spanning through 5 years.

Broadway and the theatre district

Attending Broadway is one of the must-to-do things in NYC. The pinnacle of American theaters is a place to see the latest shows and long-running classes. It is preferred to purchase the tickets in advance.

New Your City Empire state building

One of the most famous landmark building and key tourist attraction. Empire State building is 381-meter-tall and 102-storeyed.

9/11 memorial and Museum

This building is a twin to the world Trade center that once dominated the Manhattan skyline but was destroyed by suicide-piloted jetliners on September 2001. It has 110 stories. A two square reflecting pools, each one acre in size. The 9/11 memorial museum is a beautiful, curving glass building between the two pools. It displays the artifacts, photos, and videos of the story of 9/11.

High Line is worth the travel

Another travel attraction is a former trail line that has been transformed into the urban walking trail above the city streets. It is a unique linear public park with many species of plants and trees having glass railings in most areas offering outstanding views of the city.

Travel to Times Square

A place where New York’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations and the famous “ball drop” take place. It is a brilliantly-lit place that has a unique appeal.

Brooklyn Bridge

Going to New York City and not visiting Brooklyn bridge will make your trip incomplete. With its Gothic art and suspension cables, this bridge has always been an inspiration to many poets, songwriters, and painters. Although you can see the bridge ferries or the east side of Manhattan, the best way is to take an hour long walk across this icon.

Fifth Avenue

If you are a shopaholic, then this street is especially for you. It is New York’s premier shopping area where many top designers have their stores.

And the list goes on. This lively city has so many exciting sites to explore that will make you fall for it.

