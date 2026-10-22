Internet Cable Found Running to Myanmar Scam Compound

KANCHANABURI – Thai authorities have uncovered an elaborate cross-border scheme involving a high-speed internet line stretching directly from a rural border house into a casino scam compound in Myanmar.

Law enforcement officers traced the clandestine connection during a sweeping operation aimed at dismantling digital crime hubs operating just outside Thailand’s sovereign territory.

The targeted raid exposed how criminal syndicates bypass local telecommunication controls to fuel illicit operations. Investigators found that unassuming properties near the frontier served as digital relay stations, pumping massive amounts of bandwidth across international boundaries.

Key Takeaways

The Discovery: Thai officials traced a 350-meter fiber-optic cable running from a border house straight to a casino and scam compound in Myanmar.

Thai officials traced a 350-meter fiber-optic cable running from a border house straight to a casino and scam compound in Myanmar. High-Volume Traffic: The illegal line delivered massive data speeds capable of supporting large-scale cyber fraud and online operations.

The illegal line delivered massive data speeds capable of supporting large-scale cyber fraud and online operations. Regional Security: The operation forms part of a wider security push across key border zones, including regions like Chiang Rai, to choke off resources for transnational criminal gangs.

The covert link relied on a heavy-duty, multi-core fiber-optic line spanning hundreds of meters across natural barriers. According police, investigators noticed abnormally high data consumption coming from modest residential properties that normally require very little bandwidth.

Securing the Northern and Western Borders

Further inspection revealed that the connection fed an expansive online scam compound. These centers rely heavily on stable, high-speed internet connections to run financial scams, illegal gambling sites, and human trafficking operations.

By cutting these unauthorized lines, police hope to cripple the digital infrastructure that keeps these criminal networks alive.

While recent high-profile raids have targeted western border regions, security agencies maintain a vigilant watch along northern checkpoints, including the busy trafficking transit corridors around Chiang Rai. Authorities are collaborating closely with telecommunication regulators to inspect suspicious utility poles and local router setups near all neighboring borders.

Local property owners caught facilitating these illegal setups face severe legal penalties under national telecommunications laws. Officials vow to continue unearthing hidden infrastructure until these cross-border digital pipelines are completely neutralized.

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