Myanmar Mining and Arsenic in Chiang Rai’s Rivers

CHIANG RAI – Orange-yellow water in the Kok and Sai rivers has raised alarm among communities in Chiang Rai, where residents depend on these waterways for daily life, farming, and fishing. Thai monitoring found arsenic above the national surface-water limit of 0.01 milligrams per liter at several sites, while sediment testing has also raised concerns. You can read the latest findings in this report on arsenic contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers.

Mining in Myanmar’s Shan State remains the leading explanation for the pollution, especially because suspected mining areas sit upstream of the border. However, investigators haven’t fully proven that mining caused the contamination at every location, and other factors, including rainfall, erosion, and disturbed river sediment, may affect test results. That uncertainty matters when assessing health risks linked to drinking water, food, fish, and long-term exposure to arsenic.

The Kok and Sai flow into the Ruak and Mekong river systems, carrying the issue beyond a single community or national boundary. This article examines what Thai monitoring has confirmed, why Myanmar mining is under scrutiny, and why cross-border cooperation is needed to protect the rivers and the people who depend on them.

Key Takeaways

Thai monitoring found arsenic above the 0.010 mg/L surface-water standard at multiple points in the Kok and Sai rivers.

at multiple points in the Kok and Sai rivers. Sediment testing also found elevated arsenic, creating concerns for aquatic life, farming, fishing, and riverbank communities.

Mining in Myanmar’s Shan State remains the leading suspected source, although rainfall, erosion, and disturbed sediment may affect results.

Residents should avoid using contaminated river water until authorities confirm it is safe. Review the latest Chiang Rai river water quality test results.

Long-term arsenic exposure can harm health, including through drinking water and food, according to the World Health Organization’s arsenic guidance.

Myanmar Mining and the Arsenic in Chiang Rai’s Rivers

The pollution concerns begin upstream, where the Kok and Sai rivers pass through or receive water from areas connected to Myanmar’s Shan State before entering northern Thailand. Once contaminants enter these waterways, currents carry them across the border into Chiang Rai, making the problem shared by communities in both countries. A broader overview of the issue is available in Chiang Rai’s rivers threatened by arsenic contamination.

How mining can release arsenic

Arsenic occurs naturally in some rock, including ore linked to gold deposits. Under normal conditions, much of it remains trapped underground. Mining can expose and crush that rock, while washing ore and storing waste can allow arsenic-bearing sediment and wastewater to reach streams.

Arsenic is dangerous when people consume high levels over time. River contamination can affect drinking water, crops irrigated with river water, fish, and sediment along the banks. However, finding arsenic above a limit does not identify a particular mine. Rainfall, erosion, flooding, and disturbed sediment can also change where contaminants collect.

Thailand’s surface-water standard for arsenic is 0.01 milligrams per liter (mg/L). A reading above that benchmark confirms a water-quality exceedance, but it doesn’t prove which mine caused it. Reports have linked the pollution to suspected mining in Shan State, yet investigators have not publicly established one confirmed source for every reading. Thai monitoring reports provide evidence of contamination, not automatic proof of responsibility.

What the timeline shows

March 2025: Authorities first reported arsenic in the Kok River, including a reading of 0.026 mg/L in Mae Ai, Chiang Mai.

Authorities first reported arsenic in the Kok River, including a reading of 0.026 mg/L in Mae Ai, Chiang Mai. June and July 2025: Thai testing found repeated exceedances in both rivers. One round recorded levels above the standard at 11 of 15 Kok River sites and all three Sai River sites.

Thai testing found repeated exceedances in both rivers. One round recorded levels above the standard at 11 of 15 Kok River sites and all three Sai River sites. Late 2025: Results varied by location and sampling round, while officials continued investigating suspected upstream mining.

Results varied by location and sampling round, while officials continued investigating suspected upstream mining. 2026: Monitoring and public warnings continued. Tests again found arsenic above the standard at several Kok River points and all monitored Sai River points during some rounds. Authorities advised residents to avoid using affected river water directly until testing confirms it is safe.

What Testing Shows in the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong Rivers

Testing shows a mixed pattern rather than one uniform level of contamination. Results change by date, weather, sampling location, and whether officials test surface water or river sediment. A single sample is only a snapshot, so it cannot describe the entire river system.

Thailand’s surface-water arsenic standard is 0.01 milligrams per liter (mg/L). The Mekong River Commission reported that some February and March 2026 water readings were only slightly above that limit, while sediment results raised more serious ecological concerns. Its regional update on arsenic contamination explains why both measurements matter.

Kok River results

In monitoring conducted from February 24 to 27, 2026, four Kok River sites exceeded the water standard. Samples taken between Tha Ton Bridge in Chiang Mai and Doi Hang Subdistrict in Chiang Rai ranged from 0.013 to 0.016 mg/L.

Later testing found a lower exceedance at the Mae Yao-Doi Hang Friendship Bridge, where arsenic measured 0.011 mg/L. Sediment readings at four Chiang Rai sites ranged from 11 to 16 mg/kg, including 15 mg/kg near a Kok River bridge and 13 mg/kg near Chiang Rai Weir.

These results show why the latest Kok River water and sediment findings need to be read together. Water may meet the standard during one sampling round while contaminated sediment remains on the riverbed.

Sai River results

The Sai River produced the most consistent water exceedances. During the February round, every monitored site measured between 0.011 and 0.015 mg/L. A later round recorded 0.016 mg/L at sites from Ban Hua Fai to the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Pa Sang Ngam.

Sediment arsenic reached 25 mg/kg at Ban Hua Fai and 13 mg/kg at Ban Pa Sang Ngam. Although those figures differ from the Mekong results, they show that contamination can remain in river material after water readings change.

Ruak and Mekong River results

All monitored Ruak sites were within the surface-water standard during the February 2026 round. However, sediment testing still found contamination, so a compliant water sample doesn’t prove that the riverbed is safe.

The Mekong produced mixed results. Water measured 0.014 to 0.015 mg/L at the Golden Triangle crossing and the Mae Sai waterworks intake in February, although later testing found the monitored Mekong sites within the standard. Sediment readings were much higher, reaching 66, 80, 50, and 68 mg/kg at four Chiang Rai sites.

Floods, strong currents, or dredging can disturb that sediment and move arsenic back into the water. That is why repeated testing matters more than any single reading.

How Strong Is the Link to Mining in Myanmar?

The link is credible but not yet conclusive. Thai agencies have confirmed elevated arsenic in water and sediment, while the suspected source in Myanmar is based on upstream geography, timing, field reports, satellite imagery, and public statements. Those findings point toward mining, but they don’t prove which operation caused each downstream reading.

What the confirmed evidence shows

Thai Pollution Control Department testing found arsenic above Thailand’s surface-water limit in parts of the Kok and Sai rivers. Sediment testing also found elevated concentrations, including in areas where later water samples were closer to or below the legal limit. These results confirm contamination in Chiang Rai, but they don’t identify its source.

The geography raises concern because the Kok and Sai river systems receive water from upstream areas of Myanmar’s Shan State. Reports have identified gold-mining activity near Mong Hsat, also spelled Mong Hsai in some accounts, and near the Kok River headwaters. Rainfall, erosion, flooding, and disturbed sediment can also move naturally occurring arsenic, so river chemistry requires repeated sampling and source-specific investigation.

Elevated arsenic confirms a water-quality problem. It doesn’t, by itself, prove that a named mine caused it.

What links mining to the pollution

Thai officials and civil society groups have connected the contamination to suspected gold mining in Shan State. Field reports describe ore washing and wastewater discharge near waterways, while satellite imagery has shown land clearing and expanding mining sites in river headwaters. Reports on mining near the Kok River describe gold and rare earth operations south of Mong Hsat, close to tributaries flowing toward Thailand.

A newer expansion of rare earth mining has added another possible source. Research from the Stimson Center on unregulated river mining describes mining activity across mainland Southeast Asian watersheds, including sites connected to the Mekong system. However, reports have not independently confirmed the identities of every operator, the substances used at each site, or the exact share of pollution produced by gold mining, rare earth mining, and natural erosion.

The strongest conclusion is therefore limited: mining in Myanmar is the leading suspected source because the mines sit upstream and their expansion matches the timing of the contamination. A definitive finding would require mine-level water samples, verified discharge records, and chemical tracing that connects a specific operation to arsenic measured in Chiang Rai.

What the Pollution Means for People and River Ecosystems

Arsenic contamination affects more than the water itself. Communities along the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong rivers may face risks through drinking water, irrigation, fishing, livestock, and contact with contaminated sediment. The level of risk depends on the concentration, exposure route, duration, and results from official testing.

Health concerns for river communities

Residents near Mae Ai and Tha Ton first noticed changes in the Kok River, while communities around Doi Hang remain downstream monitoring points. In Mae Sai, repeated Sai River exceedances affect areas near Ban Hua Fai, the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, and Ban Pa Sang Ngam. Chiang Saen and communities near the Kok-Mekong confluence also matter because sediment and contaminants can move farther downstream.

People should avoid drinking untreated river water or using it for cooking until authorities confirm it is safe. Contact warnings also reduce avoidable exposure during bathing, washing, fishing, irrigation, or activities that stir river mud. Drinking contaminated water over months or years can create serious health risks, and the World Health Organization’s arsenic guidance links long-term exposure through water and food with conditions including skin lesions and cancer.

That warning does not mean every resident has suffered poisoning. Thai health officials have reported that some local tap-water and food samples met safety standards, while screening and repeat testing continue. Residents with concerns should follow provincial health advice rather than rely on a single river sample or informal test.

Food chains and river ecosystems

Arsenic can move through the food chain after entering water or settling into sediment. Fish and other aquatic animals may take up contaminants, while crops irrigated with affected water can expose people or livestock through food. Animals may also encounter contaminated mud or water directly.

Current testing has found edible aquatic animals within safety standards in reported surveillance rounds, but officials continue monitoring for longer-term accumulation. That distinction matters: a safe fish sample today does not prove that every species, location, or future catch is safe.

Sediment is a particular concern for bottom-dwelling organisms because it can remain contaminated after surface-water readings fall. Flooding, dredging, and strong currents may disturb it and return arsenic to the water. The problem can therefore affect river insects, fish habitat, farms, and downstream wetlands even when water results vary.

Water that meets the standard during one sampling round does not automatically make contaminated river sediment safe.

The practical response is simple: use approved water supplies, avoid disturbing river sediment, follow fish and irrigation advisories, and rely on repeated official testing before resuming direct river use. For households and farms, arsenic health screening for Kok River residents provides a clearer path than guessing about exposure.

What Thailand and Its Neighbors Are Doing Next

Thailand’s response has expanded from isolated water tests to broader river-basin monitoring. The next step is harder: turning warnings and laboratory results into sustained action across borders that Thailand cannot control.

Monitoring and public warnings in 2025 and 2026

During 2025, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) increased sampling along the Kok and Sai rivers. June testing found arsenic above Thailand’s 0.01 mg/L standard at every monitored site on both rivers, with Kok River readings reaching 0.038 mg/L and Sai River readings reaching 0.049 mg/L.

The PCD issued a public warning in February 2026 after samples collected in January again exceeded the standard. Residents were told to avoid direct use of river water for drinking, cooking, bathing, fishing, and irrigation until officials confirmed that it was safe. The latest Chiang Rai river arsenic update provides the wider testing context.

Sampling also moved beyond surface water. The Environmental and Pollution Control Office No. 1 collected Kok River samples near Mae Ai, about 500 meters from the Myanmar border, and publicly released results showing arsenic as high as 0.026 mg/L. By spring 2026, PCD testing covered water and sediment in the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong rivers.

The Mekong River Commission received Thai data through the Thai National Mekong Committee and reported that February and March monitoring showed impacts across the connected river system. Its April 2026 regional monitoring update also noted that sediment contamination could pose greater ecological concern than slightly elevated water readings.

Why cross-border cooperation matters

Thai officials and civil society groups have called for dialogue with Myanmar and China. Myanmar matters because suspected mining areas sit upstream, while China has influence through regional river cooperation and the wider Mekong system. Still, Thai agencies cannot inspect mines, control waste disposal, or collect samples inside areas controlled by Myanmar authorities.

A stronger response would require:

Publishing raw test results, sampling coordinates, dates, laboratory methods, and detection limits.

Establishing regular joint sampling across Thai, Myanmar, and downstream sites.

Issuing plain-language drinking-water notices that distinguish river water from treated tap water.

Managing contaminated sediment before floods, dredging, or strong currents spread it.

Providing long-term health monitoring for exposed communities.

Identifying mine operators and requiring accountability for arsenic-bearing waste and wastewater.

Cooperation cannot replace evidence. Each warning should connect to public data, repeat testing, and a clear action residents can follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

The river tests answer some questions, but they also leave practical concerns for residents, farmers, and visitors. These answers separate confirmed findings from issues that still require monitoring.

Is arsenic contamination in Chiang Rai confirmed?

Yes. Thai monitoring found arsenic above the national surface-water standard of 0.01 mg/L at several Kok and Sai River sites, as well as some Mekong-related locations. The February 2026 round recorded 0.013 to 0.016 mg/L at four Kok sites, 0.011 to 0.015 mg/L across monitored Sai sites, and 0.014 to 0.015 mg/L at two Mekong sites. Those results confirm contamination, but the investigation into its exact source is still developing.

Does contaminated river water mean Chiang Rai tap water is unsafe?

No, because raw river water and treated municipal water are different supplies. Reported advisories have not automatically meant that all treated tap water is unsafe, and later public-health sampling found monitored village tap water within applicable standards. Follow current notices from local water authorities rather than assuming safety or danger from river results alone. The latest Chiang Rai tap water safety update provides useful local context.

Can boiling remove arsenic from river water?

Ordinary boiling doesn’t reliably remove arsenic. As water evaporates, arsenic can remain behind and become more concentrated, so boiling contaminated river water isn’t a safe treatment method. Use an officially approved or laboratory-tested water source instead, and follow advice from local health authorities. The CDC’s arsenic guidance explains the health concerns and drinking-water standard.

Why is it difficult to prove which Myanmar mine caused the pollution?

Suspected mine areas sit across an international border, where several mining activities may operate. River pollution also moves with water, floods, and sediment, while natural geology can contain arsenic. Reliable attribution requires repeated upstream sampling, source testing, and transparent investigations at suspected sites, not only downstream readings.

Are the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers polluted everywhere?

No. Results differ by location, sampling date, river flow, and sample type. Some sites exceeded limits, but that doesn’t mean every section of every river has the same concentration or risk. Water samples can change after rainfall or flooding, while sediment may retain contamination after surface-water levels fall.

What should people do if they see unusual river pollution?

Avoid contact with unusual water, untreated river water, and visible waste. From a safe distance, record the location and date, then report the event to local authorities or environmental agencies. Don’t collect or handle suspicious sediment, dead fish, or mining waste without proper guidance, because testing and cleanup require protective procedures. Residents can also follow Chiang Rai arsenic exposure monitoring for health-related updates.