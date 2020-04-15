Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority Extends Passenger Flight Ban

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended the inbound flight ban to April 30 for the sake of coronavirus control. Only repatriation flights and some other flights are being allowed on case to case decisions.

CAAT’s director-general Chula Sukmanop announced the ban extension on Wednesday morning. Its the third extension since its first one issued on April 3. He cited the necessity to maintain the continuation of measures to control the disease.

He extended the ban on inbound passenger aircraft from April 19 to April 30. Chula also revoked his previous permissions for inbound passenger flights during the period.

The ban spares state and military aircraft, aircraft making emergency landings and aircraft making technical landing without disembarkation.

It also spares humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as repatriation and cargo flights.

People arriving on the exempted aircraft are subject to disease control measures including 14-day quarantine and relevant measures imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.

Source: Bangkok Post, CAAT