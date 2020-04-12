Sales of Alcohol and Alcoholic Drinks Banned Throughout Thailand

Thailand has banned sales of alcohol and ordered the closure of shops or venues selling those alcoholic beverages. The alcohol ban comes as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

All but two provinces have ordered the ban until April 30. The other two provinces have banned it until further notice.

The ban comes as Thailand has cancelled celebration of the Songkran water festival, Thailand’s new year which usually starts on April 13. Authorities are worried that people will gather and drink to celebrate the event, leading to a spike in new virus cases which is currently on a declining trend.

According to the Nation the ban period varies in different provinces while in Bangkok it is from April 10-20.

Alcohol Ban Details as follows:

Rayong, Ranong, Krabi and Bueng Kan ban valid until April 15.

Sakon Nakhon, Yala, Phichit, Lopburi, Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son until April 16.

Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit, Kalasin, Yasothon, Surat Thani and Khon Kaen until April 17.

Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima until April 18.

Nan, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Pathum Thani, Trat, Ratchaburi, Songkhla and Satun until April 19.

Samut Sakhon, Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Phrae, Chaiyaphum, Samut Prakan, Ang Thong, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, Nonthaburi, Tak, Phayao, Narathiwat, Nong Khai, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri and Maha Sarakham until April 20.

Pattani until April 22.

Lamphun, Buri Ram, Surin, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Roi Et, Chai Nat, Suphanburi, Mukdahan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Prachin Buri, Trang, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Si Sa Ket, Chumphon, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Phetchaburi, Phanom, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Loei and Nakhon Si Thammarat until April 30.

Phitsanulok and Phuket have no due date for their alcohol ban.