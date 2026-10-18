Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Semiconductors power the computers, data centers, cars, and appliances people rely on every day. Thailand already has a sizable electronics manufacturing base, and its exports include billions of dollars in semiconductor products. However, expanding into more advanced parts of the chip supply chain remains a longer-term goal, not a completed shift.

So what does Thailand make today, and what would it take to build a deeper semiconductor industry? The answer depends on separating established production and export strengths from investment plans and future targets. Start with where Thailand fits in the electronics supply chain, then consider Thailand’s national semiconductor strategy.

Key Takeaways

Thailand has a major electronics export base: 2024 semiconductor exports reached THB 436 billion (US$13.8 billion).

In 2025, electronics exports rose 15.7%, while ICs, semiconductor devices, and hard drives also recorded production gains.

Existing strengths include PCB manufacturing and assembly, ICs, semiconductor devices, and hard-disk-drive production, including Thailand’s expanding PCB industry.

BOI reported more than THB 700 billion in proposed semiconductor and advanced-electronics investment applications, which are not the same as completed projects.

The national semiconductor strategy sets 2050 targets for investment and skilled workers, while deeper design and wafer-fabrication capacity remains a goal.

Semiconductors and Thailand’s Electronics Industry: What the Sector Makes

Thailand’s electronics industry covers several steps in the semiconductor supply chain, but a large manufacturing base does not mean the country makes every chip it uses. To see where Thailand fits, it helps to separate chip production from the electronics products built around chips.

How chips move from design to finished electronics

Chipmakers first design a circuit, which sets out how a chip will process or control electrical signals. Next, a fabrication plant, or fab, builds the circuit onto a silicon wafer, a thin round slice of material. Each wafer holds many chips, which manufacturers cut apart after fabrication.

The separated chips then go through assembly and testing. Assembly places a chip in a protective package and connects it to other components. Testing checks that it works as intended and meets specifications. These steps matter because a chip must be reliable before a manufacturer installs it in a finished product.

After testing, chips become part of larger systems. A computer uses processors and memory chips to run programs, while storage systems combine electronics with hard disk drives or other storage devices. Cars rely on chips to control functions such as engine management and safety systems. In appliances, chips regulate features such as temperature and motor speed.

Where Thailand fits in the supply chain today

Thailand has an established electronics manufacturing base, including printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductor devices, integrated circuits (ICs), and hard disk drives. A PCB is a board that connects electronic components; when manufacturers attach components to it, the result is a printed circuit board assembly, or PCBA. These boards are found inside computers, cars, and appliances.

The Office of Industrial Economics reported higher production in 2025 for several electronics products, including ICs, semiconductor devices, PCBAs, and hard disk drives. That activity shows Thailand’s role in making components and assembling electronic products. It does not, by itself, show which chip designs or fabrication processes take place domestically, or how much of each product’s value comes from local production.

Thailand also has activity in chip packaging and testing, steps that prepare chips for use in electronics. However, its established manufacturing strengths should not be confused with a fully integrated chip industry that handles every stage, including advanced wafer fabrication and design, at broad scale. The Board of Investment’s semiconductor and advanced electronics strategy describes a wider ecosystem as a development goal. Thailand’s plan for a domestic semiconductor supply chain reflects that ambition, while current production remains strongest in electronics manufacturing, boards, and related components.

Thailand’s electronics exports show where its strengths lie

Export figures point to Thailand’s established strengths in electronics manufacturing, including chips, storage products, and circuit boards. They also show why export growth should be read alongside production data: the two measure different parts of the industry.

Strong demand for chips, storage, and circuit boards

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) reported that electronics exports reached THB 1.86 trillion in 2024, equivalent to US$58.9 billion. Semiconductor exports totaled THB 436 billion, or US$13.8 billion. These are export values, not measures of domestic production or the amount of investment completed. The BOI’s 2024 export figures show the scale of the sector’s contribution to trade.

Momentum continued in 2025. The Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) reported electronics exports of US$60.989 billion, up 15.7% from 2024. Growth included integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, and hard-disk drives. OIE also reported production gains that year for several electronics products, including ICs, semiconductor devices, hard-disk drives, and printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). Export growth and production growth are related indicators, but they are not interchangeable: exports track goods shipped abroad, while production indexes track manufacturing output.

Together, these figures show that Thailand’s current strengths extend beyond semiconductor exports alone. The country also makes and exports storage products and board assemblies used in computers, data centers, and other electronics.

Why hard drives and PCB manufacturing matter

Thailand has a longstanding role in hard-disk-drive (HDD) manufacturing. Hard drives remain an important storage technology for data centers and other high-capacity systems, so local HDD production connects the country’s electronics sector to demand for data storage. In 2024, Thailand approved Western Digital’s plan to invest THB 23.5 billion in expanding HDD and related-equipment operations in Ayutthaya and Prachinburi. The investment announcement describes a planned expansion, not proof that the additional capacity is already operating.

Circuit boards are another important part of the manufacturing base. A PCB provides the physical connections between electronic components; PCBA production adds components to the board so it can function in a finished device. Because computers, vehicles, and appliances rely on these assemblies, PCB and PCBA capacity supports a wide range of electronics supply chains. BOI data also point to strong investor interest in this area, including foreign investment in Thailand’s PCB industry.

These export and manufacturing strengths help explain Thailand’s position today: the country has substantial activity in electronics components, boards, and storage, while a deeper semiconductor ecosystem remains a separate development goal.

Thailand’s semiconductor strategy aims to move further upstream

Thailand’s policy direction builds on its existing electronics manufacturing base while seeking more activity in chip design and wafer fabrication. The shift will take time: announced strategies and investment applications describe plans and investor interest, not necessarily new factories or production already in place.

What the national strategy is designed to change

The National Semiconductor Board, chaired by the prime minister, coordinates government policy and sets direction for semiconductor and advanced-electronics development. In October 2026, a committee reviewed a draft National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Strategy with milestones for 2030, 2040, and 2050. The phased plan is intended to develop a more integrated industry, including higher-value activities such as design and wafer fabrication.

The draft sets long-term ambitions, not current results. By 2050, it targets more than THB 2.5 trillion in investment and over 230,000 skilled workers, alongside a domestic semiconductor ecosystem capable of supporting “Made-in-Thailand” chips. The draft strategy’s investment and workforce targets indicate the scale of the government’s plans, but they do not show that Thailand has already reached those goals.

Investment interest spans several parts of the industry

The Board of Investment (BOI) received 517 investment-promotion applications for semiconductor and advanced-electronics projects between January 2022 and June 2025. Applicants proposed more than THB 700 billion in investment across chip design, wafer fabrication, testing, PCB production, and electronics assembly.

That figure describes the value proposed in applications, not money already spent. An application is a request for investment promotion; an approved project has received BOI approval, but may not yet have been built or fully funded. Completed investment refers to capital actually spent on a project. Keeping these categories separate helps avoid treating a large pipeline as operating capacity.

The range of proposed activities also shows how policy seeks to connect Thailand’s current strengths in boards and electronics manufacturing with more advanced semiconductor work. However, the application total alone does not confirm which projects will proceed or when production will begin.

Incentives can help attract higher-value projects

BOI promotion combines tax incentives with support for infrastructure, technology and innovation, workforce skills, and global business links. Together, these measures are meant to make it easier for companies to establish or expand projects in Thailand, including activities further upstream in the chip supply chain.

The government has also introduced Fast Pass support for high-tech investors, including semiconductor projects. Incentives can help draw proposals, but attracting design or fabrication projects also depends on skilled workers, reliable infrastructure, and links to customers and suppliers. Any tax benefit depends on the project’s activity and the BOI rules in effect when it applies.

Skills and supply-chain risks will shape Thailand’s next steps

Thailand has room to expand its semiconductor industry, but investment interest alone won’t build advanced chip capabilities. The country’s next steps depend on developing specialized talent, responding to shifting global demand, and turning project proposals into operating capacity.

Specialized talent is essential for advanced chip work

Thailand’s established experience centers on assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP), which prepare chips for use in electronic products. Moving further upstream into chip design, semiconductor research, and wafer fabrication requires a broader set of skills. Krungsri Research identifies shortages in areas such as electronics, materials science, AI, big-data analysis, programming, and industrial electrical systems.

These roles are not interchangeable. Design and research teams need people who can work with chip architecture, data, and materials, while fabrication plants rely on engineers who understand complex industrial systems. As a result, Thailand’s ATP experience provides a useful base, but it doesn’t automatically supply the expertise needed for every advanced activity. Krungsri Research’s analysis of Thailand’s semiconductor industry outlines this gap without quantifying a national workforce shortfall. BOI’s draft strategy sets a long-term skilled-worker target, but that goal is not evidence of current staffing or training capacity. Broader efforts to address Thailand’s vocational skills gap in high-tech industries could also matter as manufacturers seek technicians and engineers.

Global shifts create both opportunities and exposure

Demand tied to data centers, cloud computing, AI, and 5G can support investment in components, storage, and semiconductor-related production. LH Bank’s 2025 electronics outlook connected these demand sources with Thailand’s HDD manufacturing base and Western Digital’s proposed expansion. Still, market demand doesn’t guarantee that projects will proceed or that new investment will focus on chip design and fabrication.

At the same time, U.S.-China tensions and supply-chain changes can complicate sourcing and business planning. The Office of Industrial Economics has warned that these shifts may affect semiconductor supply chains, prompting Thai operators to review suppliers, costs, and resilience. For companies, the effect depends on their products and sourcing arrangements; for Thailand, it could bring new project interest while also raising uncertainty about equipment, materials, and customer demand.

What would signal real progress

The clearest signs of progress will be measurable changes in activity, not just new targets or application totals. Watch for proposed projects moving through construction and into commercial production, alongside sustained growth in training for semiconductor-specific jobs.

Also look for more local participation in design and research, and stronger links between chip-related operations and Thai suppliers. These indicators would show whether investment is adding domestic capability, rather than expanding isolated production steps. Building a fuller ecosystem takes time, so Thailand’s progress will be clearer in completed projects, trained workers, and local supplier relationships than in headline investment pledges alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s semiconductor story raises practical questions about local chip production, investment plans, and what companies can source today. These answers clarify what the current strategy does, and does not, promise.

Does Thailand plan to stop importing chips?

No. The government’s draft strategy aims to expand domestic capabilities, including design, fabrication, packaging, and testing. It does not state that Thailand will meet all chip demand locally. Even if the industry grows, manufacturers will continue to rely on international suppliers for some chips, equipment, and materials.

What does a “Made-in-Thailand” chip mean?

The phrase describes the draft strategy’s ambition to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem. It doesn’t establish that every part of a chip’s design, materials, fabrication, and packaging must come from Thailand. The draft strategy announcement sets out long-term goals, but readers should treat “Made-in-Thailand” as a policy direction rather than a current production label with defined local-content rules.

Are chip-design projects already operating in Thailand?

The investment pipeline includes applications for chip-design projects, but an application doesn’t confirm that a company has started operations. Thailand’s established electronics production provides a base for related work, yet the available figures don’t show the scale of active design teams or locally developed chips. Companies should check a supplier’s specific capabilities rather than infer them from national investment totals.

Are the strategy’s target years production deadlines?

No. The draft strategy uses 2030, 2040, and 2050 as planning milestones. Those dates provide a framework for phased development; they don’t guarantee that a particular fab or design center will begin production by a set year. The clearest measure of progress is whether projects move beyond proposals into construction and commercial operations.

What should buyers verify before sourcing from a Thai supplier?

Ask which processes the supplier performs in Thailand, where its chips or wafers originate, and what products it can deliver at commercial scale. Buyers should also verify quality controls, capacity, lead times, and export documentation for the specific order. For manufacturers preparing products for overseas markets, product data standards for international sales offer useful context for supplier and product information.

Does Thailand’s strategy focus only on building chip factories?

No. The policy covers a wider set of activities, including chip design, wafer fabrication, testing, packaging, PCB production, workforce development, and supporting infrastructure. That broader scope matters because a factory alone can’t create a complete supply chain. Thailand’s progress will depend on whether these activities connect with local suppliers, trained workers, and customers.