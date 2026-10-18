Policeman Killed, Two Rangers Hurt in Narathiwat Clash

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

NARATHIWAT – A fierce gun battle in southern Thailand has left four people dead and two others seriously wounded. Security forces clashed with suspected insurgents in Narathiwat province on the morning of October 17.

The violence erupted during a coordinated raid to secure a local village hideout. Authorities are now working to lock down the area and investigate the armed group involved.

The tragic shootout claimed the life of a veteran police officer who was serving in the line of duty. Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Saroj Nodnuan, a 51-year-old officer from the Si Sakhon police station, died at the scene.

Two paramilitary ranger volunteers also suffered severe gunshot wounds during the intense ten-minute confrontation. This violent incident marks another dark day in the ongoing conflict in Thailand’s deep south.

Key Takeaways

A gun battle in Narathiwat on October 17 left one police officer and three suspected insurgents dead.

Two paramilitary ranger volunteers sustained serious gunshot wounds and are currently recovering in the hospital.

The clash happened after security forces raided a suspected rebel hideout in Ban Tue-Ngo, Moo 3.

A Sudden and Deadly Confrontation

The confrontation began at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the quiet community of Ban Tue-Ngo, Moo 3. Security personnel from the Internal Security Operations Command launched a joint operation in the Si Banphot subdistrict.

They planned to inspect a house believed to be occupied by members of a local separatist group. However, the routine search quickly escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire.

As the police and military patrol approached the target house, they were met with immediate resistance. A group of unidentified men hiding inside the property opened fire on the approaching security forces.

Caught by surprise, the officers quickly took cover and returned fire to defend themselves. The resulting firefight was intense, lasting for more than ten minutes before the property was finally secured.

When the heavy gunfire finally stopped, authorities carefully moved in to clear the damaged house. Inside the property, they discovered the bodies of three men suspected of being members of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional.

Security teams are still working to verify the exact identities and backgrounds of the deceased suspects. The suspects are widely believed to belong to a new generation of armed insurgent fighters.

During the search of the crime scene, investigating officers made several key discoveries. They found and seized two M16 assault rifles, along with multiple rounds of live ammunition.

These weapons will undergo ballistic testing to see if they match other recent crimes in the region. Securing these weapons is a small victory for a police force mourning the loss of a dedicated officer.

Immediate Medical Response

While the scene was being secured, emergency responders rushed to help the wounded security personnel. Ranger Volunteer Pichet Bannasri, 34, suffered severe gunshot wounds to his head and his back. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Ranger Volunteer Kiattisak Maneechan took bullets to his left waist and his back. Both brave men were in critical need of immediate medical attention after the brutal ambush.

Medics quickly transported the injured volunteers to Si Sakhon Hospital for emergency, life-saving treatment. Later that Saturday afternoon, doctors transferred both men to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital for more advanced care. They are currently under close medical supervision, and their colleagues are hoping for a full recovery. Local officials, including the Narathiwat Provincial Governor, have offered their full support to the victims’ families.

In the aftermath of the deadly clash, local police issued an urgent warning to the public. They strongly advised all residents and travelers to avoid routes passing through Ban Tue-Ngo and the surrounding areas. This strict lockdown is essential for personal safety while security forces continue to search the dangerous area. Officers are actively hunting for any possible accomplices who might have fled the scene during the chaos.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials have asked the public not to share sensitive video clips of the incident. Spreading unverified information on social media can panic the community and disrupt ongoing military operations. The region remains on edge as authorities work tirelessly to restore peace and order.

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