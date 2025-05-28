Salesforce is Buying Informatica for $8 Billion to Enhance its AI Data Products.

(CTN News) – Salesforce declared on Tuesday that it has successfully acquired Informatica for an approximate sum of $8 billion.

Given how quickly artificial intelligence is expanding, the company thinks the data management platform will help it maintain its competitive edge and strengthen its position as the field develops.

The cloud software powerhouse CRM.N is once again participating in significant mergers and acquisitions after a prolonged period of dormancy. The examination of activist investors who seek maximum levels of profitability is one of the many factors that influence this choice.

The previous year’s negotiations with Informatica (INFA.N) ended because, despite their best efforts to work together, the two businesses were unable to agree on the terms of the deal.

Salesforce’s acquisition of Informatica,

The largest deal the company has made since acquiring Slack Technologies for nearly $28 billion in 2021, will improve the company’s data management capabilities as it focuses more on artificial intelligence-powered products.

Since then, Salesforce has made the most important acquisition with the purchase of Slack Technologies. Given the company’s efforts to integrate generative AI more thoroughly into its products and services, Salesforce may decide to improve its oversight of business data management and utilisation.

If the transaction occurred in these circumstances, it’s probable that the chance of this occurring would rise. According to Marc Benioff, the president and CEO of Salesforce, “Salesforce and Informatica will develop the most comprehensive, agent-ready data platform anywhere in the entire industry.”

He also claimed that the acquisition will strengthen Salesforce’s standing in the data enterprise market, which is expected to be valued at over $150 billion this year. His remarks suggest that this area will assume significant importance.

These are computer programs that can perform routine tasks independently, and they have started to market their services to help businesses with hiring and customer support. An example of a computer program is an artificial intelligence agent. These experts are available to offer the aforementioned services to firms.

The organisation has successfully completed over a thousand business transactions using the “Agentforce” technology that it developed internally.

AI-powered virtual representations are possible with this technique.

The price Salesforce pays for each Informatica share is around 30% more than the price Salesforce pays for each Informatica share. Salesforce is paying for each Informatica share at the price it was trading at on May 22, the day before resumed negotiations.

The price of a share of Informatica was $23.86, a 5.8% increase from the previous price, right after the market opened. On the other hand, within the same time frame, the price of a Salesforce share increased by 1.2%.

Salesforce expects to complete the acquisition in February, coinciding with the start of the upcoming fiscal year. Salesforce will use a combination of fresh debt and cash to effectively conduct financial transactions. Analysts anticipate a rise in the operating margin in the second year following finalisation of the deal.

The widespread availability of “data management software being sold as part of mega-vendor tool kits” may allow Salesforce to bridge the gap with its competitors in the software business, according to Scotiabank analysts.

In 2019, the business software corporation paid $15.7 billion in stock compensation for the acquisition of Tableau Software, a data analytics startup. The company completed the transaction. The 2021 acquisition of Slack was the most important deal the business had done to that point.

In 2023, when activist investors such as Value Act Capital and Elliott Management were searching for methods to increase the company’s profitability, investigations of the transactions began.

SOURCE: DN

