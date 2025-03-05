Minor Hotels Announces the Grand Opening of NH Bangkok Asoke

Minor Hotels has announced the upcoming expansion of its NH Hotels & Resorts brand in Bangkok, Thailand, with the opening of NH Bangkok Asoke on March 1, 2025. This will be the second NH-branded property in Bangkok, following the debut of NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard.

Situated just off Sukhumvit Road in the Asoke area, the hotel offers a convenient location for both business and leisure travellers. It’s only 100 metres from the Asok BTS SkyTrain and Sukhumvit MRT stations, making it easy to access Bangkok’s major business, shopping, and entertainment areas, including Terminal 21, EM District, Ratchaprasong, Siam, and the newly built One Bangkok.

Guests can also enjoy nearby attractions like Benjakitti Forest Park and the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, both just minutes away. The city’s two international airports are within a 40-minute drive, making the hotel an ideal choice for visitors.

The property features 95 well-designed guest rooms, starting at 32 square metres. Each room is spacious, with modern decor, floor-to-ceiling windows, and all the essentials to ensure a pleasant stay.

Guests can maintain their fitness routine at the on-site gym or relax at the rooftop pool. Dining options include an all-day restaurant serving international, Mediterranean, and Thai dishes, along with a lounge and poolside bar offering drinks and snacks throughout the day.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, shared his excitement about the expansion, noting the expected surge in visitors to Thailand in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to grow our NH Hotels & Resorts brand with the launch of NH Bangkok Asoke, our seventh property in Bangkok. It offers another great option for travellers looking to experience all that Thailand has to offer.

We’re grateful for the support and trust of the Narula family, which has made this growth possible, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the future.”

Kirin Narula, Managing Director of Quality Inn, echoed the excitement, stating, “Partnering with Minor Hotels to launch NH Bangkok Asoke was an easy decision for us.

Their expertise in hotel operations and deep understanding of the Bangkok market have been evident through our collaboration on NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard. We’re excited to work together to establish NH Hotels & Resorts as a top choice for budget-conscious travellers in the city.”

NH Bangkok Asoke marks the latest step in Minor Hotels’ efforts to expand the NH Hotels & Resorts brand across Asia. In 2024, the company introduced NH-branded properties in Sri Lanka (NH Bentota Ceysands Resort), The Maldives (NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort), and Bangkok (NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard).

This followed the launch of NH in Phuket with the NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort. NH Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 230 properties worldwide, including five across Sri Lanka, The Maldives, and Thailand.

About NH Hotels & Resorts

Since 1978, NH Hotels & Resorts has delivered trustworthy hospitality to business and leisure travellers alike, meeting their expectations and anticipating their needs. With over 230 hotels and resorts in well-connected destinations across Europe and the Americas, the brand is now expanding its footprint into other regions.

NH provides guests with value-for-money, smart service and all the necessary comforts for work, rest or enjoyment, ensuring each stay is always a pleasure.

NH Hotels is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

NH Hotels is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 560 hotels, resorts, and residences in 58 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world.

As a hotel owner, operator, and investor, Minor Hotels fulfills the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks, and Tivoli. It also has a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 280 hotels by the end of 2027.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program.

