Nvidia launches AI-powered 6G playground

(CTN News) – On Monday, Nvidia released AI-powered software that simulates cloud communication environments for research into 6G technology.

A new communications technology called 6G – the successor to 5G – is slated to launch around 2030.

There’s a lot of software and AI in the telecom industry, including RAN (radio access network) hardware.

Researchers and organizations can test 6G networks in real time using Nvidia’s platform, which simulates single cell towers or entire cities.

The platform has already been adopted by Ansys, Nokia, Samsung, SoftBank Corp, and Northeastern University in Boston.

“6G will require a huge leap in wireless spectral efficiency because of the massive increase in connected devices and new applications,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at Nvidia.

On Monday, technology shares rose as investors geared up for Nvidia’s developer conference.

Stocks in Europe fell, led by a slump in the telecommunications sector. Ericsson closed down 5.4%, while Nokia dropped 4%.

Analysts say telecom gear suppliers can’t drive the mobile infrastructure market alone, and must partner with chipmakers and cloud providers.

