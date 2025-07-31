Meta to Permit AI Use by Candidates in Interviews

(CTN News) – Recent announcements from Meta indicate that it will enable candidates to use AI helpers during their participation in candidate interviews.

This group of people includes those who are actively seeking employment and applying for jobs in the coding industry.

According to internal business correspondence, Meta has also invited current employees to participate in a “mock AI-enabled interview.” This invitation was also sent out during the organization’s most recent hiring campaign.

This reflects a broader trend in Silicon Valley, where companies that produce computers are expecting software developers to deal with artificial intelligence more frequently.

Meta’s action serves as a clear example of this pattern.

The company is currently seeking people who can operate efficiently using artificial intelligence-based technology. The reason for this is because the fundamental skill set needed for coding-related work has changed.

Meta posted an announcement about the creation of a new interview format for coding roles on its internal bulletin board prior to the start of this month. During the interview process, candidates will have the option to receive assistance from an AI assistant due to the new structure.

This setting not only lessens the realism of LLM-based cheating, but it also makes it more similar to the workplace that our young engineers will be working in. If you are interested in participating in a simulated interview that will be conducted with the help of artificial intelligence, please complete the form below.

We will consider all your suggestions for the upcoming interviews at Meta, and we are currently refining the questions. For your patience, I would want to thank you. If you’re interested in learning more, keep reading.

Throughout a series of publicly accessible audio interviews, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has stated repeatedly that he not only encourages the company’s software developers to use artificial intelligence in their work butalso thinks AI will soon replace coding. He has made it very clear what this concept entails.

Meta, an artificial intelligence-powered website

According to Zuckerberg’s forecasts, artificial intelligence will be able to reach the same level of competency as a middle-level engineer who can write code by 2025. In these conditions, human engineers would be capable of working on projects that call for more creativity.

Most of the code for computer applications that use artificial intelligence will be written by the AI itself in the next 12 to 18 months, according to his prediction.

After this change is put into place, human engineers will have more time to focus on high-level guidance and solving novel problems. The most difficult tasks related to coding will be handled by artificial intelligence.

Interviewing and recruiting candidates: Consequences

Artificial intelligence-powered interview testing is already underway at the company Meta. Artificial intelligence assistants are available for use during these interviews for those interested in coding jobs.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg developed the idea of “vibecoding,” a technique where developers will control AI coding agents instead of writing code for them.

Anthropic is among the companies that have been reluctant to put in place regulations that are similar to those that have prohibited the use of artificial intelligence in interviews. The elements that cause concern and deliberate action

Expert software engineers have expressed concern about the possibility that future generations of programmers will become overly reliant on artificial intelligence-powered tools and may not be able to understand the code produced by AI.

The controversy surrounding this topic is demonstrated by the fact that several artificial intelligence solutions claim to be able to allow candidates to covertly use AI during coding interviews.

One is left wondering about the future of human engineers and the skills they will need to have to succeed when they take into account Zuckerberg’s vision of artificially intelligent engineering.

