Apple to Discontinue Older MacBook Air and Desktop Macs with Upcoming macOS Update

Several outdated desktop Macs and the MacBook Air will be discontinued by Apple with the upcoming release of the next version of macOS, expected to be announced at WWDC 2025 in June.

Only one or two Intel-powered Macs will still support the latest macOS version once the change is implemented.

MacBook Pro models from 2019 are expected to be supported, followed by iMacs from 2020 and Mac Pros from 2019.

It comes as no surprise that all Apple Silicon-powered Mac hardware will remain supported.

How Will the MacBook Air Be Discontinued?

Apple is phasing out the consumer-focused Intel-based MacBook Air, while Intel Macs designed for professional use will continue to receive support, at least for now.

The MacBook Air models have reached a point where they can no longer keep up with Apple’s modern operating system vision.

This is largely due to the limited processing power of Intel Core chipsets and the growing demands of modern computing, including resource-intensive technologies like generative AI. Even 2020 MacBook Pro models may struggle and are likely receiving their final macOS upgrade.

Why the MacBook Air M1 Was a Game Changer

Apple’s decision to implement Apple Silicon across the entire Mac lineup highlights its long-term commitment to its platform.

In early 2020, the entry-level MacBook Air with the M1 chip outperformed its Intel-based competitors thanks to its significant boost in power and efficiency.

That edge helped Apple provide consistent support for newer devices with each macOS release.

Tim Cook and the Apple team have been steadily working toward ending their reliance on Intel.

With just one more year to go, Apple is on the verge of fully transitioning to its proprietary platform, allowing the company to focus entirely on optimizing macOS for Apple Silicon.