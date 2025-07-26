Meta To Ban Political Ads In EU Due To ‘Unworkable’ Standards.

(CTN News) – The firm Meta, which controls Facebook and Instagram, announced on Friday that it will be forced to ban political advertising on all of its platforms in the EU starting in October.

This need is going to be implemented. The corporation highlighted the union’s restrictions as “unworkable” and used them as a justification for their decision.

In an attempt to control Big Tech, the European Union (EU) has strengthened its legal toolkit with support from the Trump administration in the United States. The aim of this endeavor is to bring Big Tech under control.

This legal armament forms part of Meta’s efforts to regulate IT.

Before announcing the decision, the business said, “This is a challenging decision that we have made in response to the forthcoming Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation that will be implemented by the European Union,” “We have made this decision in response to the TTPA regulation.”

It has been stated that starting in October, the bloc will no longer permit advertising for political, electoral, and social topics due to the “unworkable requirements” set by the new legislation. The enactment of the new regulations is what led to this.

“Unfortunately, the TTPA introduces substantial, additional obligations to our processes and systems that create an untenable level of complexity and legal uncertainty for advertisers and platforms operating in the EU,” Meta said in a statement earlier today.

In response to the 2018 Facebook Cambridge Analytica incident, the European Union (EU) declared that it would be passing new laws pertaining to political advertising in an effort to encourage transparency in online advertising. Following the disclosure of the occurrence, a number of safety measures were put in place.

It was discovered that the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly acquired the private data of millions of Facebook users in order to carry out targeted political advertising, especially during the Brexit vote and the 2016 US presidential election.

This data was collected with the express purpose of focusing on political ads. This was discovered as a result of the study that was carried out.

Meta, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram may suffer.

WhatsApp, an application that is generally free of ads, said in June that it will be adding additional advertising aspects to specific areas of the site.

According to the statements made by Meta, it was “not the only company that was compelled to place itself in this position.” The person who was in charge of making this claim was Meta herself.

Furthermore, Google announced last year that it will no longer permit political advertising in the EU starting in October 2025.

This choice was made because of “substantial new operational challenges and legal uncertainties.” This ruling was made in reaction to the current uncertainties and difficulties facing the legal system.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has expressed a very negative statement about the limitations that are in place in Europe at the moment. In January, he called Brussels “censorship” and said the barriers the EU had placed on the company were similar to tariffs.

The most recent dispute between Meta and the European Union concerns the “pay or consent” mechanism that the corporation employs. In April, the European Union (EU) fined Meta 200 million euros, or 235 million dollars, after it was determined that the company had violated rules pertaining to the use of personal data on Facebook and Instagram.

The EU found Meta had broken certain laws, hence this sum was made.

The company can be vulnerable to further daily fines from the government if it doesn’t make any changes. Whether or not Meta has sufficiently modified the platforms to avoid further fines has not yet been decided by the European Union.

The Digital Services Act, a significant piece of EU legislation governing content, is also being used to carry out investigations.

These investigations focus on Facebook and Instagram. These investigations are being conducted in a way that complies fully with the law.

SOURCE: DS

SEE ALSO:

Sam Altman: AI Will Make People Lose Their Jobs and Put Our National Security at Risk.

SendGrid Alternatives Developers Can Trust: API Performance And Support Compared

The Complete Guide to YouTube to MP3 Converter Tools