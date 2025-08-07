Meta Says WhatsApp Removes 6.8 Million Criminal Scam Accounts

(CTN News) – It was announced at the start of this week that WhatsApp 6.8 million accounts belonging to criminal scam centers that preyed on individuals online worldwide had been deactivated by Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp.

Meta is the company that runs WhatsApp.

Fraud centers started specifically targeting people who were using the internet. According to the data that was provided by Meta, it is currently assumed that the deletion of accounts occurred in a constant manner throughout the first half of the year.

The company is currently deleting these items to prevent scams. Additionally, Meta said in a statement that it was carrying out the implementation of additional features on WhatsApp to provide users with assistance in recognizing fraudulent activities.

The company announced the implementation of these capabilities. The platform made this announcement on Tuesday. A new safety overview is one of these new features that will be provided by the platform in the event that a user is added to a group by a person who is not on their contact list.

The platform will display this new feature when the user joins a group.

Test notifications will also be provided by the platform.

These notifications will provide users with the opportunity to pause before reacting to the situation. The current environment of the Internet is a fertile ground for frauds, which are becoming more complex and widespread as time goes by.

The purpose of these types of scams is to steal the personal information or financial resources of victims. Examples of these scams include unsolicited messages and offers that seem too good to be genuine. These scams are steadily infiltrating WhatsApp mobile devices, social media platforms, and various other internet platform components.

On the other hand, criminal scam centers are “some of the most prolific” sources of people who fall prey to fraudulent schemes, as stated by Meta. It was Meta who made this observation.

It is common for members of organized crime to be in charge of managing a large number of these establishments, and their management frequently involves the utilization of forced labor.

To add insult to injury, Meta emphasized that these kinds of operations often target individuals on multiple platforms at the same time to avoid being identified.

WhatsApp is hiding its existence with this action.

To provide a more particular example, the firm suggests that a fraud campaign might start with communications that are made through platforms such as text messaging or a dating app, for example, and then proceed to move on to social media and payment systems.

This information comes from a corporation that establishes its headquarters in the state of California. Using its own WhatsApp apps, as well as TikTok and Telegram, and AI-generated messages made using ChatGPT, Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, referred to recent scam attempts that it reported attempted to use to offer payments for fake likes, enlist people into a pyramid scheme, and/or lure others into cryptocurrency investments.

Meta asserted that these scam attempts aimed to utilize ChatGPT for message generation. It was also stated by Meta that it has sought to exploit similar schemes in order to trick individuals into investing in Bitcoin. Among other social media platforms, Meta also owns Instagram and Facebook.

Additionally, Meta stated that they carried out these fraud attempts by using ChatGPT as their communication medium. Following an investigation, Meta concluded that a criminal scam center located in Cambodia was the source of these fraudulent schemes.

The company claimed it ended the campaign by collaborating with OpenAI, the group that oversees ChatGPT.

SOURCE: USN

SEE ALSO:

Epic Games Wins a Crucial Victory Versus Google in the App Store Monopoly Case

Generative AI Destroying News Media Search Traffic and Ad Revenue

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Set to Soar in 2026