Big Tech’s “Magnificent Seven” are Hampered by Trump’s Turmoil.

(CTN News) – However, since Donald Trump took office almost a hundred days ago, the bellwether Big Tech companies in the industry have been thrown into a stew of uncertainty and volatility that they did not anticipate. In the Big Tech sector, the quarterly earnings season begins this week.

The stock market for Big Tech businesses has been volatile since President Trump took office on January 20, costing stockholders trillions of dollars in value.

The incident occurred amid many tariffs and other possibly harmful activities.

Trump was sworn in with the support of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, all of whom hoped that this was how things would turn out. But the situation has changed significantly.

The demonstration of solidarity among the populace suggested that Trump’s second term in the White House would provide even more lucrative prospects in artificial intelligence and deal-making, while also serving as a welcome departure from President Joe Biden’s authoritarian leadership.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company; Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company; and the “Magnificent Seven,” which include Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla, have all expressed their unhappiness with the Trump administration’s actions so far. As of April 20th, the Magnificent Seven’s total market value has dropped by $3.8 trillion, or 22%, since Trump’s swearing in.

The financial damage became even more evident a few days after President Trump said that broad reciprocal tariffs would be implemented. These tariffs would have had a substantial effect on the supply chains of important Big Tech companies in China as well as other vital markets worldwide.

Trump has said that the respite may only last temporarily, even though the majority of the most onerous tariffs have been temporarily halted and the majority of duties on electronics coming from China have been eliminated.

Big Tech is in a bad mood due to the trade war.

“The industry and investors find the mass Big Tech confusion generated by this continuous White House news flow dizzying and it causes great uncertainty and disorder for businesses attempting to plan their supply chain, inventory, and demand,” states Dan Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst.

Trump’s administration wants to show that, in addition to the damage brought about by his tariffs, authorities have charged Meta with upholding an unlawful monopoly in the social networking industry.

Additionally, once it was found that Google’s search engine was abusing its authority, it is trying to convince a federal judge to demolish the firm. Additionally, there is no indication that Trump will drop antitrust cases brought by Vice President Joe Biden’s administration, which would hurt Amazon and Apple alike.

The Trump administration’s decision to ban Nvidia from selling one of its well-known AI processors to China last week was a major blow to the firm. In order to pay for the processor stockpile it intended to sell in China, the company was forced to incur a $5.5 billion charge.

As part of their companies’ financial reporting for the quarter ending in March, Big Tech CEOs will have the opportunity to address the impact of the ongoing trade war and other persistent issues during investor conference calls.

When Tesla releases its full financial report on Tuesday, the process will start. This follows the company’s announcement that first-quarter auto sales were down 13% from the same time last year.

In the midst of vandalism, public demonstrations, and calls for a boycott by consumers, Musk’s prominent role in the White House overseeing a cost-cutting sweep of US federal agencies caused the decline. Musk’s recent involvement in the purge prompted these actions.

In response to Elon Musk’s remarks Big Tech regarding his plan to reverse Tesla’s market value decline since joining Trump in the White House, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is scheduled to disclose its results on Thursday.

For instance, four of the Magnificent Seven will have the chance to perform the following week: Amazon and Apple on May 1st, Microsoft and Meta on April 30th.

On May 28, Nvidia will release its quarterly profits, marking the end of its fiscal year. January marks the conclusion of the company’s fiscal year.

