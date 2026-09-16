Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

A Thailand-majority shareholder list doesn’t make a business legal if the Thai shareholders are only holding shares for a foreign person. Nominee shareholding becomes illegal when it hides foreign control, bypasses Foreign Business Act ownership limits, or helps a foreigner acquire restricted land or businesses.

The Foreign Business Act can expose both the Thai nominee and the foreign beneficiary to criminal penalties, while authorities may examine funding records, loan arrangements, voting rights, directors, and actual business operations instead of relying on the registered 51% to 49% split. Land held through an unlawful nominee structure can also face serious consequences, including possible forced sale, as explained in this overview of Thailand nominee property ownership risks.

The lawful options depend on the business, property, and ownership structure, and enforcement can change. Before investing or restructuring, speak with a qualified Thai lawyer, then start by examining when a shareholder arrangement crosses the line into an illegal nominee arrangement.

Key Takeaways

Nominee shareholding is illegal when Thai shareholders hold shares for a foreign beneficiary to bypass the Foreign Business Act or conceal foreign control.

Both parties can face up to three years in prison and fines of THB 100,000 to THB 1 million under the Act.

Courts may order the business, shareholding, or joint operation to stop, as outlined in the Thailand Foreign Business Act.

Using nominees to hold restricted land can lead to penalties and possible forced disposal.

Authorities are increasing scrutiny through Thailand’s nominee business crackdown, including reviews of funding, control, and genuine shareholder involvement.

Nominee Shareholders in Thailand: What’s Illegal Under Thai Law?

A Thai-majority company is lawful only when Thai shareholders genuinely own their shares, invest their own money, and make independent decisions. Sections 36 and 37 of the Foreign Business Act target arrangements that conceal foreign ownership or bypass restrictions, rather than ordinary joint ventures or approved foreign investment.

Why the 51% Thai Ownership Rule Can Be Misleading

A nominee shareholder is a Thai person listed as an owner for a foreign beneficiary, without holding the real economic interest. Genuine Thai shareholders provide their own capital, accept the risks of ownership, vote on company matters, and receive benefits linked to their shares.

The 51% figure alone proves very little. Warning signs include:

The foreigner supplies all or most of the Thai shareholders’ purchase money.

A Thai shareholder receives a guaranteed return regardless of business performance.

The shareholder signs blank share transfers, resignations, or company documents.

A side agreement gives the foreigner control over voting, profits, or asset sales.

Thai shareholders promise never to attend meetings, vote, or participate in management.

When these facts appear together, the structure can look like a legal company on paper while operating as foreign ownership in practice. The Thai shareholders may appear on the register, but they don’t provide real capital, make independent decisions, or receive the true economic benefit.

As explained in this review of Thailand’s crackdown on nominee shareholders, lawful foreign investment requires a proper route, such as an approved Foreign Business Act license, Board of Investment promotion, or another structure permitted by Thai law.

How Authorities Decide Whether Thai Shareholders Are Genuine

Investigators can compare the shareholder register with the company’s financial and operational records. They may review bank statements, source-of-funds documents, share payment records, loan agreements, and transfers made around the incorporation date.

They can also examine voting rights, director appointments, shareholder meeting minutes, dividend payments, profit transfers, tax filings, and audited accounts. The company’s actual business activity matters too. A company that claims to be Thai-controlled but follows a foreigner’s instructions in daily operations may attract scrutiny.

Inconsistent records can matter more than the registered 51% to 49% split.

For example, a Thai shareholder who cannot explain the source of funds, never attends meetings, and receives no genuine business benefit may appear to be a nominee. Under Sections 36 and 37, both the Thai participant and the foreign beneficiary may face criminal liability when the arrangement helps bypass foreign ownership restrictions.

Which Nominee Arrangements Are Illegal in Practice?

The issue is not every Thai-majority company with foreign participation. The legal problem arises when the structure is designed to defeat Thai ownership rules and the foreigner holds the real control or benefit.

Using Thai Shareholders to Hide Foreign Control of a Business

Suppose a foreign investor provides all the money to establish a restaurant. Thai nationals appear as the 51% shareholders, but they never invest their own funds, attend meetings, or make business decisions. The foreign investor controls the company bank account, appoints staff, directs daily operations, and receives the profits through transfers or private payments.

That arrangement can violate the Foreign Business Act even if the company has a Thai director, completed registration, and filed documents showing Thai majority ownership. Authorities can look beyond the shareholder register and compare it with bank records, funding documents, voting rights, and actual management. A company formed through a lawful process can still operate unlawfully if its ownership records conceal foreign control.

Both the foreign beneficiary and the Thai facilitator may face liability. The Thai participants can be accused of holding shares on behalf of a foreigner, while the foreigner may be liable for causing or allowing the arrangement. Penalties can include imprisonment of up to three years and fines from THB 100,000 to THB 1 million.

A compliant business requires genuine investment and independent decision-making by Thai shareholders. Review the legal steps for opening a business in Chiang Rai before choosing a company structure.

Nominee Companies Used to Control Land, Villas, or Other Restricted Property

Foreigners generally cannot own Thai land in their own names. As a result, some investors form Thai-majority companies to hold land for a villa, resort, or private residence. If Thai shareholders contribute no real capital and the foreigner controls the company and property, the company may be treated as a nominee arrangement.

Land ownership is different from condominium ownership. A qualifying foreigner may generally own a condominium unit in their own name, provided the project remains within the 49% foreign ownership quota and the required transfer documents are available. That lawful option does not make a nominee company legal, and it does not allow a foreigner to acquire restricted land through a paper company.

Paper Companies, Fake Capital, and Side Agreements

High-risk structures often include Thai shareholders who cannot explain their investment, capital that was never paid, or loans that leave the foreigner carrying every financial risk. Private agreements may also give the foreigner all voting power, profits, or authority to sell company assets.

A company with little or no meaningful activity creates additional suspicion. Lawyers, accountants, and agents who prepare false ownership records or help conceal the true arrangement may face their own legal and professional exposure.

What Happens When Thailand Finds a Nominee Structure?

When Thailand identifies signs of nominee shareholding, the response can affect both the company and the people behind it. The Department of Business Development (DBD), police, immigration officials, tax authorities, and land agencies may compare registered ownership with the funding, control, and actual operation of the business.

A review may begin with company files, bank records, shareholder payments, loan agreements, meeting minutes, tax filings, and director appointments. Serious cases can lead to searches, arrests, or criminal charges. However, the outcome depends on the evidence, the alleged offense, the people involved, and decisions by the relevant agency or court.

Penalties for the Foreign Beneficiary and Thai Nominee

Both the foreign person who receives the hidden benefit and the Thai person who lends their name may face investigation. Under reported Foreign Business Act penalties, a proven violation can carry up to three years in prison and a fine of THB 100,000 to THB 1,000,000 per violation. A court may also order the unlawful activity to stop, with further daily fines if the order is ignored. The Foreign Business Act text provides the legal framework for these orders and penalties.

The personal consequences differ from the company-level consequences. A Thai nominee may face a criminal case even if they never managed the business. The foreign beneficiary may face charges for arranging, funding, or controlling the structure. Immigration authorities may also cancel a visa, refuse future entry, or pursue deportation in serious cases. Reported enforcement actions can also create blacklisting or future compliance problems, although these outcomes are not automatic statutory penalties in every case.

At the company level, authorities may suspend operations, revoke a license, order dissolution, or require the ownership structure to be corrected. Thailand’s nominee shareholder crackdown shows why investigators are examining actual control rather than relying only on the shareholder register.

Property and Business Losses Can Continue After an Investigation

The financial damage may continue even before a court reaches a final decision. Transactions can be frozen, bank access can become difficult, and the foreign investor may lose practical control of the company. Authorities may also examine the source of funds and the chain of ownership, not only the final registered owner.

If restricted land was acquired through nominees, the company may face seizure action, forced disposal, or a required sale. Investors may struggle to recover money paid to nominees, agents, or related companies. A reported Krabi nominee estate seizure case illustrates one possible enforcement outcome, but it does not mean every investigation ends the same way. News reports cannot replace advice based on the documents and facts of a specific case.

How to Invest or Operate Legally Instead

Lawful planning starts with the real business activity, the source of every investment dollar, and the control each person actually holds. Choose a structure that matches those facts instead of creating Thai shareholders to make the paperwork look compliant.

Genuine Thai Partners Must Contribute More Than Their Names

A legitimate Thai-majority company requires genuine Thai ownership. Each Thai shareholder should pay for their shares from personal funds, understand the company’s business, accept ordinary commercial risk, and make independent decisions.

Their benefits should match their real ownership. Dividends, voting rights, access to company information, and losses should not be replaced with a guaranteed payment arranged by a foreign investor. Secret agreements that transfer all profits, voting power, or control to the foreign party create serious nominee risks.

Thai shareholders should attend meetings, review accounts, vote on major decisions, and retain the ability to exercise their rights. They should not sign blank share transfers, resignations, or instructions promising never to question the foreign investor. If a partner contributes only a name while another person supplies all capital and controls the company, the structure may still violate the Foreign Business Act.

Safer Options for Foreign-Owned Businesses and Property Buyers

Foreign investors have several lawful routes, but none applies automatically to every business or purchase.

Apply for a Foreign Business License when the activity is restricted and the applicant meets the relevant requirements. Review the Foreign Business Act ownership rules before committing funds.

when the activity is restricted and the applicant meets the relevant requirements. Review the Foreign Business Act ownership rules before committing funds. Seek Board of Investment promotion when the project fits an eligible activity. An approved project may support foreign ownership and a Foreign Business Certificate, subject to its conditions.

when the project fits an eligible activity. An approved project may support foreign ownership and a Foreign Business Certificate, subject to its conditions. Choose a business activity open to foreign ownership, then confirm licensing, capital, tax, and reporting requirements.

Form a genuine joint venture where Thai partners invest, participate, and accept commercial risk.

For property, consider a lease for land or a building. A condominium purchase can also work when the buyer qualifies, the building has available foreign quota, and foreign ownership stays within 49% of total saleable floor area. Review these Thailand condominium quota rules before paying a deposit.

Each route has different eligibility rules, taxes, reporting duties, and ownership limits. Check current requirements with the relevant authority before transferring money.

Documents to Review Before You Invest

Request and verify:

Company affidavits, shareholder registers, director records, and share certificates.

Proof of paid-up capital, bank records, and evidence tracing each contribution.

Contracts, permits, licenses, tax filings, and meeting minutes.

Land title documents, encumbrance records, and the correct Land Department office.

Written condominium quota confirmation and remittance evidence.

The Foreign Exchange Transaction Form, or FET, formerly called Tor Tor 3, when required for a condominium purchase.

Don’t sign blank transfer forms or give another person control of registration documents. Keep records of real decisions, then obtain independent legal advice before signing or sending funds.

Frequently Asked Questions

These questions often arise after investors understand the basic nominee rules. The answer usually depends on who provided the money, who controls the company, and whether the business needs foreign ownership approval.

Can a foreigner own shares in a Thai company legally?

Yes, but the permitted percentage depends on the business activity and the applicable law. A foreigner may own a majority or all shares in some activities, while restricted businesses may require a Foreign Business License, Foreign Business Certificate, or Board of Investment approval.

A Thai-majority company can also be lawful when Thai shareholders invest their own money and exercise genuine ownership rights. The share percentage alone doesn’t decide the issue.

Is lending money to a Thai shareholder automatically illegal?

No. A genuine commercial loan doesn’t automatically create a nominee arrangement. However, the loan becomes risky when it provides all of the Thai shareholder’s purchase money, removes their financial risk, or comes with promises to transfer voting rights and profits to the foreign lender.

The loan terms, repayment records, security, and surrounding conduct matter. A paper loan that disguises the foreigner’s real ownership can support an allegation under Section 36 of the Foreign Business Act.

Can authorities investigate a company formed years ago?

Yes. A company isn’t protected simply because it passed registration or operated for several years. Authorities may examine historical funding, share transfers, bank activity, meeting records, and changes in directors when they investigate suspected nominee conduct.

Recent DBD scrutiny of nominee companies also shows why older structures should be reviewed before a sale, restructuring, or major investment.

Can an illegal nominee structure be corrected?

Sometimes, but correction requires more than replacing names on the shareholder register. The parties may need to stop the restricted activity, unwind improper agreements, repay or document funds, and adopt a lawful ownership or licensing route.

Get independent Thai legal advice before transferring shares or signing new documents. Changing records without addressing the underlying control and funding may create additional evidence against the parties.

What should a nominee shareholder do after receiving an official inquiry?

They should preserve company records and obtain advice from a qualified Thai lawyer before giving a detailed statement or signing documents. The shareholder shouldn’t destroy records, transfer shares secretly, or coordinate a story with other participants.

Because the investigation can concern both the Thai shareholder and foreign beneficiary, each person may need separate legal advice. Practical guidance for nominee investigations can help explain the issues counsel may review.