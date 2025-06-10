Apples iOS 26 Set to Redefine iPhone Experience

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple kicked off WWDC 2025 on June 9, revealing iOS 26, an update that promises big changes for the iPhone. Apple is moving away from its old naming system. Now, the operating system will match the year—so we’ll see iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26. Bloomberg reports that this update brings the most dramatic redesign since iOS 7 in 2013.

The public release is planned for September 2025, alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 family. Expect a gorgeous new interface, smarter AI tools, and early signs of what’s coming for the iPhone’s 20th birthday in 2027. Here’s what’s coming with iOS 26 and how it ties into Apple’s roadmap.

Apple first showed off iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, with the developer beta available right after the keynote. Those keen to try it early can get the public beta in July 2025 through Apple’s Beta Software Program, though early versions might be unstable.

The official full release will land in September 2025, following Apple’s usual iPhone launch schedule. The iPhone 17 series, including the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, will come with iOS 26 out of the box. Apple will stagger the release of certain features, much like how it rolled out Apple Intelligence in iOS 18. Some of the most advanced updates might arrive later in 2025 or early 2026.

Liquid Glass Redesign Inspired by visionOS

The standout change in iOS 26 is its new “Liquid Glass” look, taking cues from VisionOS, which powers Apple Vision Pro. This update swaps the old interface for a transparent, lively design that blurs the lines between what’s on-screen and the device itself.

The Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Apple’s core apps now have a glossy, floating feel. Icons, menus, and buttons are rounder and more unified, with soft shadows and highlights that make them seem to lift off the screen.

The dock, widgets, and toolbars shift and fade to match your actions, making everything feel more interactive. For example, Safari’s toolbar can hide while you scroll, and the magnifier tool creates ripple effects as it moves. Apple wants this look to run across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, giving its devices a more joined-up feel.

Apple Intelligence and Smart Features

The Camera app stands out with a cleaner, see-through layout that puts your photos front and centre. Menus pop out without blocking your view, making it easier to switch modes. Safari, Messages, and CarPlay will also get transparent bars and rounded menus that float above the content. Mockups shared by leaker Jon Prosser showed earlier versions of this style, with rounder icons and a keyboard that looks more like what you see in VisionOS.

iOS 26 takes Apple Intelligence even further with new AI-driven features. There’s a smarter battery manager that studies how you use your phone to help it last longer, which is especially useful for the compact iPhone 17 Air. The Lock Screen now shows estimated charging times for added convenience. Siri is set for a big upgrade, with a new model coming in spring 2026 that uses recent advances in Apple’s AI, giving it more natural speech and better control of your apps.

Messages get live translation, polls, and backgrounds created by AI. FaceTime and Phone apps add real-time translation for calls, helping users communicate across languages. A “Hold Assist” tool will let you know when a real person answers your call, while unknown sender filtering keeps spam away from your inbox.

The new Games app brings all your games together with sections for recently played, your library, and a “Play Together” feature for multiplayer matches and controller support. Apple Maps will learn your favourite routes and warn you about traffic, while Visual Intelligence lets you search what’s on your screen, similar to Google’s Circle to Search. Other updates include Wi-Fi sync across your devices, Stage Manager for external displays, and accessibility additions like Music Haptics and App Store accessibility labels.

Looking Ahead with iOS 26

Some of iOS 26’s best features won’t work on older iPhones. While early reports suggested support for all iPhones from the XR onwards, a reliable source now claims iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max won’t cut. The iPhone 11 or newer is likely the minimum requirement. Advanced Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji and Visual Intelligence will only run on iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Older models will keep getting security updates for iOS 18 for years to come.

The Liquid Glass revamp in iOS 26 is a hint at Apple’s plans for the iPhone’s 20th birthday in 2027. Rumours say Apple is preparing a striking new iPhone design—possibly called iPhone 19 or iPhone XX—that could have a true edge-to-edge glass display with no cutouts.

The front camera and Face ID sensors might go under the glass, realizing Jony Ive’s old vision of a seamless iPhone. New battery technology and faster memory could power these changes, while iOS 26’s see-through look sets up a future where the iPhone is almost all glass. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also mentioned that a foldable iPhone could arrive by 2027 as part of this anniversary push.

iOS 26 brings a fresh design and smarter features, changing how iPhone looks and works. Its September 2025 launch will not only upgrade the user experience but also set the tone for what’s next, including Apple’s big anniversary plans.

As Apple works to keep its ecosystem smooth and reliable, iOS 26 will likely shape the way users interact with their devices in the years ahead. Keep an eye out for beta updates and more news as WWDC 2025 continues.

