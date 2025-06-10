Social Media Erupts in India Over Indian Student’s Deportation Video

NEW DELHI – A distressing video showing an Indian student restrained, handcuffed and in tears at Newark Liberty International Airport has caused an uproar across social media in India.

The clip, posted by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain on X, shows a young man from Haryana held down by Port Authority Police officers just before he was sent back to India. Jain described the student as “crying and treated like a criminal,” even though he was “chasing dreams, not causing harm.”

The post has touched a nerve, fuelling anger and sparking heated debate on US immigration rules under President Donald Trump, the treatment of Indian students abroad, and the wider impact on Indians living overseas.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since it was uploaded on 8 June 2025, the video has been watched millions of times. Hashtags like #NewarkOutrage and #ImmigrationRaids have trended across X, Instagram, and WhatsApp. People from all walks of life have shared their shock and sympathy, with many questioning how the student was treated.

“This is heartbreaking. A young boy chasing his dreams, humiliated like this?” wrote @RiyaSharma98, echoing what many others felt. Some, like @VikramSingh_ _, demanded answers: “Why treat him like a terrorist? @IndianEmbassyUS must act!”

The image of the student, speaking Haryanvi and pleading, “Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh log mujhe pagal sabit karne mein lage hain” (“I’m not insane, they’re trying to prove I’m insane”), has triggered strong emotions and turned the case into a symbol of injustice for many.

Jain, who leads HealthBots AI and recently returned to India, saw the incident unfold at Newark Airport. He described the student as distraught and confused, adding that they were supposed to take the same flight, but the student never made it onboard.

“This poor kid’s parents won’t know what’s happening to him,” Jain posted, tagging India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

His plea for help gained traction, prompting the Consulate General of India in New York to respond on 9 June. The consulate said it was “in touch with local authorities” and looking out for the welfare of Indians in the US. But many on social media said this was not enough and called for stronger diplomatic efforts.

The event has put Trump’s immigration policies under a spotlight in India, where the US is still seen as a place full of hope and opportunity. Since Trump’s second term began, there have been tighter controls, surprise raids by ICE, cancelled visas, and deportations without warning. Jain said these incidents are becoming more common, with “3-4 such cases” happening daily at US airports.

“These kids get their visas, fly in the morning, but if they can’t explain their reasons to immigration officers, they’re sent back by evening, tied up like criminals,” he wrote. This trend, linked to tougher US rules, has worried many Indian students and families who put a lot into studying abroad.

Social media users in India have linked what happened in Newark to larger fears about going overseas for studies. “Why risk everything to go to the US when this is how they treat us?” wrote @AnjaliMehta_. Others, like @RohitKapur77, stated, “India is rising.

Why not study here instead of facing this humiliation?” The debate has also led to criticism of Trump’s policies, with posts calling them “anti-immigrant” and “xenophobic.” Some referenced past events, such as when 104 Indians were deported in shackles on a long military flight in February 2025, seeing it as part of a bigger pattern.

Not everyone online has shown support. Some questioned the student’s visa status. “If he entered illegally, deportation is justified. Rules are rules,” said @PrakashSingh_. Others criticized Jain for filming instead of stepping in to help, with @NehaGupta_ saying, “Why just post? Why not help him at the airport?” These views show how divided opinions are, reflecting India’s complex relationship with its overseas community.

The video has spilled over from social media to mainstream news and politics in India. TV channels have aired the clip repeatedly, while editorials pushed for New Delhi to speak up about the incident.

Opposition leaders have blamed the government for not standing up for Indians abroad. “Our youth are being humiliated globally while the Modi government stays silent,” a Congress spokesperson posted. The Ministry of External Affairs has come under pressure to address the issue with US officials, though by 10 June, there was no formal statement.

For many young Indians, this event is a sharp warning about the risks of seeking a future abroad. Social media, especially X, has become a space for people to show support, demand fairness, and question whether the American dream is still worth it.

The student’s cries have reached far beyond the airport, striking a chord with millions who see themselves in him. As @AartiDesai_ wrote, “He’s not just a student. He’s every Indian chasing a better future, only to be crushed by a system that doesn’t care.”

The incident at Newark has shown the real cost of tough immigration policies and the power of social media in India to turn a single story into a national issue. As anger grows, the Indian government faces rising pressure to respond, while families rethink the idea of studying in the US. For now, the image of a handcuffed, weeping student sticks in the minds of many, a sign of hopes put on hold and a call for change.

Sources: Times of India, Indian Express, X posts

Related News: