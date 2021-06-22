Tampa Bay Lightning Round: Steven Stamkos hits playoff milestone

After last night’s 8-0 gathering against the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning commander Steven Stamkos moved into third spot in untouched establishment season finisher focuses. He passed previous partner Martin St. Louis who was on 68 focuses and is presently sitting with 71. Stamkos is presently behind his two partners, Nikita Kucherov (122) and Victor Hedman (86) who both impacted by the record in the last two postseasons..

Steven Stamkos also registered his 69th career playoff point with the opening goal in Game 5 to pass Martin St. Louis and take over sole possession of third place among Tampa Bay's all-time postseason scoring leaders. #Bolts #NYIvsTBL — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) June 22, 2021

I figure it would be a happy time for me to rehash: Nikita Kucherov has 122 season finisher focuses in 106 season finisher games. Contingent upon your games played cutoff, he’s best 10 in season finisher focuses per game in the whole NHL unsurpassed.

St. Louis’ count in 63 games has likewise been gotten by Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point, who each have 68 vocation season finisher focuses. Palat has it in 108 games, while Point has it in just 60. I’m thinking the following game will be quite pleasant.

Additionally in the main 10 of establishment scoring is Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson, which simply demonstrates how amazing and supported the accomplishment for this group has been. All the record books have been reworked and it doesn’t feel like anybody will stop them at any point in the near future. Thump on wood.

Mat Barzal was given five and a game for his late high hit on Jan Rutta. It’s indistinct whether he’ll get supplemental order from DoPS. It’ll be eight games on the off chance that they botch his name for Kadri or perhaps a $5k fine, “greatest permissible under the CBA.”

Rutta's hurting after Barzal cross checks him in the face. A major is called, the play is reviewed, and the final decision is a five minute major + a game misconduct for cross-checking. pic.twitter.com/9HgKmhczJz — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 22, 2021

JBB and the Lightning gave an assertion grieving the abrupt loss of previous Lightning aide GM Tom Kurvers, who played for the Devils, Leafs, and Islanders among different groups during the 80s and 90s.

Julien BriseBois on remembering Tom Kurvers: pic.twitter.com/el4MeKOa08 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 21, 2021

Previous Tampa Bay Lightning winger and fan most loved JT Brown has authoritatively resigned from playing hockey to now turn into the TV Color Analyst for the Seattle Kraken, close by John Forslund.

I would like to formally announce my retirement from professional hockey.

Ok, now I would like to formally announce that I am coming out of retirement and joining the @SeattleKraken as TV Color Analyst. Let’s go Kraken! pic.twitter.com/VcHCYY2eGm — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) June 21, 2021

Congrats to JT and Dr. Earthy colored!

dropping some wholesome content on your TL of our new color analyst @jtbrown23 & his fam for #nationalselfieday 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/O7td4Xlkes — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 21, 2021

The NHL has conveyed two season plans for 2021-22, one with the Winter Olympics as a component of the period, and one without. The association is as yet haggling with the IOC and IIHF about whether NHL players will go or not.

The NHL will be sending a draft of the new schedule to all teams this week. Season in planning to start on October 12th. In fact, they will be sending 2 drafts. One with Olympics in… and one with Olympics out. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) June 21, 2021

The Buffalo Sabers need upwards of six pieces as a trade-off for Jack Eichel.

What do Sabres want for Eichel? GMs are shocked by the ask. "They want six components for Eichel…SIX!” one exec told @MurphysLaw74. More here: https://t.co/2pbtC3wLyQ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 22, 2021

Here is the injury exclusion list for the Seattle Expansion Draft. Marian Gaborik and Anders Nilsson are excluded for the Lightning, albeit both are UFAs and weren’t going to factor into the group’s choices in any case.

The league has identified 18 players that are exempt from the Expansion Draft due to Injury All 18 players are displayed below Keep in mind pending UFAs who've already announced retirement are included as their contracts don't expire until Free Agencyhttps://t.co/DP5mKUfZ26 pic.twitter.com/wAx63gC1hs — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 21, 2021

