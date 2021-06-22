Connect with us

Tampa Bay Lightning Round: Steven Stamkos hits playoff milestone

Tampa Bay Lightning Round: Steven Stamkos hits playoff milestone and JT Brown signs in Seattle

After last night’s 8-0 gathering against the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning commander Steven Stamkos moved into third spot in untouched establishment season finisher focuses. He passed previous partner Martin St. Louis who was on 68 focuses and is presently sitting with 71. Stamkos is presently behind his two partners, Nikita Kucherov (122) and Victor Hedman (86) who both impacted by the record in the last two postseasons..

 

I figure it would be a happy time for me to rehash: Nikita Kucherov has 122 season finisher focuses in 106 season finisher games. Contingent upon your games played cutoff, he’s best 10 in season finisher focuses per game in the whole NHL unsurpassed.

St. Louis’ count in 63 games has likewise been gotten by Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point, who each have 68 vocation season finisher focuses. Palat has it in 108 games, while Point has it in just 60. I’m thinking the following game will be quite pleasant.

Additionally in the main 10 of establishment scoring is Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson, which simply demonstrates how amazing and supported the accomplishment for this group has been. All the record books have been reworked and it doesn’t feel like anybody will stop them at any point in the near future. Thump on wood.

Tampa Bay Lightning Links

Mat Barzal was given five and a game for his late high hit on Jan Rutta. It’s indistinct whether he’ll get supplemental order from DoPS. It’ll be eight games on the off chance that they botch his name for Kadri or perhaps a $5k fine, “greatest permissible under the CBA.”

 

JBB and the Lightning gave an assertion grieving the abrupt loss of previous Lightning aide GM Tom Kurvers, who played for the Devils, Leafs, and Islanders among different groups during the 80s and 90s.

 

Previous Tampa Bay Lightning winger and fan most loved JT Brown has authoritatively resigned from playing hockey to now turn into the TV Color Analyst for the Seattle Kraken, close by John Forslund.

 

Congrats to JT and Dr. Earthy colored!

 

The NHL has conveyed two season plans for 2021-22, one with the Winter Olympics as a component of the period, and one without. The association is as yet haggling with the IOC and IIHF about whether NHL players will go or not.

 

The Buffalo Sabers need upwards of six pieces as a trade-off for Jack Eichel.

 

Here is the injury exclusion list for the Seattle Expansion Draft. Marian Gaborik and Anders Nilsson are excluded for the Lightning, albeit both are UFAs and weren’t going to factor into the group’s choices in any case.

