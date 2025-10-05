Rohit Sharma Passes ODI Captain Seat Over to Shubman Gill

MUMBAI – Indian cricket enters a new chapter with Shubman Gill appointed as captain of the one-day side, replacing Rohit Sharma. The BCCI confirmed the change through chief selector Ajit Agarkar at a press conference on Saturday, setting the course for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill, 26, who took over the Test captaincy earlier this year, will lead in the three-match ODI series in Australia, starting on 19 October in Perth. Rohit, 38, remains in the squad as a specialist batter alongside Virat Kohli.

Both return to international action after a seven-month break since the Champions Trophy in March. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, signalling a youthful core with an eye on longevity.

Agarkar said the selectors wanted to give Gill ample time in the role, given the limited number of ODIs before the next World Cup. With a packed calendar focused on T20Is and Tests, he stressed continuity and clear planning across formats.

After discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI officials, the panel felt streamlining leadership under Gill would help preparations. He also confirmed that Rohit was consulted and accepted the decision in the interest of the team.

The shift continues a steady refresh in India’s white-ball setup. Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the T20I side in July and led India to the T20 Asia Cup 2025 title. Gill now captains both Tests and ODIs, while serving as vice-captain in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma’s Final Act

Rohit Sharma steps aside as ODI captain with a cabinet stacked with trophies and a reputation for clear-eyed leadership. His role remains important, both as an opener and as a mentor to younger players. Those close to the team expect him to feature in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, fitness and form permitting.

Rohit Sharma’s final act as ODI skipper brought silverware, lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. That triumph followed the 2024 T20 World Cup win, and came after a stirring run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma’s career arc is remarkable, from Mumbai’s maidans to global honours. Debuting in 2007 with questions over consistency, he reinvented himself as a white-ball great. He set the standard for huge ODI scores, starting with a 209 against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013.

With three ODI double hundreds, 30 ODI centuries, and more than 10,000 runs at an average above 49, the Hitman moniker stuck for good.

Gill Brings Calm Authority

As captain, his figures are elite. Rohit Sharma led 56 ODIs and won 42 of them, a success rate close to 75 percent. He secured the 2023 Asia Cup and guided India to an unbeaten run to the 2023 World Cup final before defeat to Australia.

Across formats, he also owns the 2018 Asia Cup as stand-in captain, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. In Tests, he signed off in May after 62 matches and 4,231 runs, including 12 hundreds, leaving a bold template for positive play.

Gill brings calm authority and class with the bat and inherits a strong unit. Kohli remains the master of a chase, Iyer adds steel in the middle order, and Kuldeep Yadav leads a varied spin attack.

Gill’s own ODI record is outstanding, with 2,775 runs in 55 matches at 59.04, including eight hundreds. His confidence is high after a 754-run Test series as captain against England this summer. The Australian tour, with its pace and bounce, will test methods and mindset.

India moves ahead with optimism. Rohit may no longer wear the armband, but his standards and influence endure. For Gill and his team, the brief is simple: build towards the World Cup, one match at a time.

