Chiang Rai United Breaks Their Losing Streak Defeating Lamphun Warriors 2-0

Chiang Rai United returned to play at home on Friday and finally broke their 5 game losing streak defeating the Lamphun Warriors 2-0 in the 9th match of the Revo Thai League at Leo Stadium.

In the early game, both teams tried to attack in hopes of scoring a goal, but the game in the middle of the field was the one that opened up before the 23rd minute, Chiang Rai United had a chance from moving the ball to the left and it was Carlos Ifri who dribbled the ball inside before deciding to shoot. But the ball went to Lamphun Warriors goalkeeper Kraphat Nareechan who saved it.

In the 31st minute, Lamphun Warriors goalkeeper Kraphat Nareechan was shown a red card and sent off the field for coming out to cut the game and foul Carlos Ifri, leaving the away team with 10 players.

In the 39th minute, the home team scored a goal when Atikun Meetuam placed the ball up front for Carlos Ivry to reach out and tap the ball past Chainorong Boonkerd’s hand into the net, giving Chiang Rai United a 1-0 lead over Lamphun Warriors.

After that, there were no more goals, ending the first half with Chiang Rai United leading Lamphun Warriors 1-0.

Back to the second half, in the 60th minute, the home team scored another goal when Carlos Ivry crossed the ball into the penalty area for Setthasit Suwannaseth to head the ball into the back of the net. Sing Chiang Rai United leads Lamphun Warriors 2-0

In the 66th minute, Victor Oliveira, a defender for Sing Chiang Rai United, received a second yellow card, which resulted in a red card and he was sent off the field, leaving both teams with 10 players.

In the 88th minute, Sing Chiang Rai United was down to 9 players after substitute Chitchanok Chaisensurinthon, who had just come on, committed a foul on a Lamphun Warrior player. The referee deemed it a rough tackle and showed Chitchanok Chaisensurinthon a red card and sent him off the field.

After that, the away team pressed on hard, hoping to score, but they could not do anything to the home team. The game ended with Sing Chiang Rai United winning 2-0 over Lamphun Warriors at home, giving “Kwangsong” their first win in 5 games and moving up to 13th place in the table with 7 points, while “The White Elephant King” is in 9th place with 11 points.

Chiang Rai United – Lamphun Warriors Highlights