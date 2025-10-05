Chiangrai United Loses to Rayong FC 1-0 in Thai League 1 Thriller

CHIANG RAI – A tense Thai League 1 match at Singha Chiangrai Stadium ended in disappointment for Chiangrai United, who fell 1-0 to Rayong FC on Saturday evening. The result hands Rayong three valuable points in their fight to climb the table, while the Elephants remain too close to the relegation play-off places for comfort.

With more than 8,000 supporters inside the ground and humid conditions under the lights, the hosts created the clearer chances but failed to take them. Chiangrai had won only one of their previous five league games, and that blunt edge in front of goal again proved costly. Orlando Engelaar’s side saw plenty of the ball early on, yet a well-drilled Rayong made their moments count.

First half: pressure without payoff

Chiangrai started on the front foot, pressing high and funnelling play through Brazilian creator Carlos Iury. In the 12th minute, his defence-splitting pass sent Itsuki Enomoto through, but Somporn Yos reacted sharply to push the shot away. The Rayong goalkeeper set the tone with a series of assured interventions.

The hosts kept asking questions, firing five shots on target before half-time. Montree Promsawat came closest when his dipping free-kick grazed the bar on 28 minutes. Rayong sat compact in a 5-3-2 shape, closing central lanes and crowding the edge of the box. They threatened during the break as well. In 35 minutes, Nattachai Srisuwan burst clear but dragged his effort wide.

The half finished goalless. Chiangrai held 62 percent possession and led the shot count 8-2, yet concern spread in the stands as chance after chance went begging.

Second half: Rayong land the punch

The pattern continued after the restart. Engelaar turned to Chinnawat Prachuabmon at the interval for more direct running. The switch almost paid off on 52 minutes when Victor Cardozo’s knockdown fell kindly, only for Peerapong Pichitchotirat to hack Chinnawat’s volley off the line.

Rayong grew braver as the home legs tired. The decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute following a rapid transition that exposed Chiangrai’s high line. Midfielder Chatree Jantarakamanee pounced on a loose ball and slid a precise pass into Felippe Mateus. The Brazilian, on loan from a Portuguese second-tier club, took a touch and drilled a low strike into the far corner past Apirak Woravong. The home crowd fell silent as Rayong went 1-0 up.

Protecting the lead became the priority. Rayong dropped deeper, absorbed pressure, and relied on Somporn. Iury struck the post on 81 minutes, then in stoppage time, Enomoto’s overhead effort was somehow clawed away by the keeper. A late VAR review for a possible handball in the 88th minute brought no penalty, and Rayong saw out a gritty away win.

Post-match reactions: missed chances haunt the hosts

Engelaar expressed frustration at the wastefulness in front of the goal, saying his team created enough to win, but lacked a ruthless touch. Goalkeeper Apirak Woravong admitted the visitors produced one moment of quality and made it count, adding that the squad owes the supporters a response.

Rayong interim coach Surapong Congsawat praised the collective effort, calling it a huge away result against strong opposition. He highlighted Felipe’s composed finish and the squad’s work-rate, and spoke of growing confidence within the group. The victory lifts Rayong to 12th on 18 points from 18 games. Chiangrai dropped to 14th with 15 points, only two clear of the drop zone.

What comes next

Chiangrai United turn to a midweek cup tie against lower-league opponents, then face leaders Buriram United away next weekend, a stern test of their resolve. Rayong return home to play struggling Sukhothai FC, an opportunity to build on momentum and strengthen their survival push.

A match of fine margins ended with the underdogs taking their chance. Chiangrai controlled long spells and created enough to score, but a single, sharp finish decided it. Rayong leave with belief, and the Elephants are left searching for answers in attack.

Chiang Rai United – Rayong FC Match stats:

Possession: Chiangrai 58% – Rayong 42%

Shots (on target): 16 (7) – 8 (3)

Corners: 7-3

Fouls: 11-14

Player of the Match: Somporn Yos (Rayong FC)

Thai League 1 2025-26 Standings (as of October 5, 2025)

