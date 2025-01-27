Chiangrai United Bested By PT Prachuap 2-0 at Sam Ao Stadium

On Sunday, PT Prachuap locked in an impressive 2-0 win over Chiangrai United at Sam Ao Stadium. The home team controlled the match with sharp defence and quick counterattacks.

The match kicked off with PT Prachuap taking control early. In the 18th minute, they grabbed the lead when Jiraphan Phasukhan delivered a corner kick to Jesper Niholm, who directed a header into the far post. This put the hosts up 1-0.

As the first half neared its end, Chiangrai United came close to equalizing in the 44th minute. Half Machado Dias intercepted the ball in midfield and passed it to Sittichok Kannoo. Sittichok skillfully manoeuvred past defenders and was ready to take the shot, but Airton Tirabassi slid in just in time to block the attempt. The half ended with PT Prachuap holding their 1-0 advantage.

The second half saw more scoring opportunities. In the 51st minute, Krigor Moraes broke free and attempted a chip shot over Apirak Worawong. However, the ball floated just wide of the post, missing a chance to double the lead.

As the match entered its final moments, Chiangrai United sought to draw level in the 81st minute. Harris Stewart unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, but Rattanai Songsaengchan made an excellent save to deny the visitors.

In the 90th minute, PT Prachuap sealed the win with a second goal. Coming off the bench, Tao Ferreira received a through ball from Siwakorn Teatrakul. He sent a cross to Crigor Moraes, who tapped it in to make it 2-0. With no further goals, the game ended with PT Prachuap securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Chiangrai United.

Chiangrai United Table:

Chiangrai United is currently in 14th place on the Premier League table. The last game played with Prachuap FC ended with the result: Win Prachuap FC 2:0. The leading players for Chiangrai United in all leagues are Kannoo, who scored 4 goals, Bezerra da Silva, who scored 3 goals, Prachuapmon, who scored 2 goals, Stewart, who scored 1 goal, Promsawat, who scored 1 goal, Pimoytha, who scored 1 goal, S. Suvannaseat, who scored 1 goal, Phanichakul, and Yaemsaen.

In 19 matches scored 15 goals, an average of 0.79 goals per game. 6 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 11 defeats. In 36.84% of matches, the total goals in the match were over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 78.95% of matches, the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 (Over 1.5). In 6 matches, Chiangrai United has not lost a goal. In 5 games, both teams have scored a goal. Average goals: 0.79 per game