Chiangrai United Defeats Nakhon Pathom United 3-0

On Sunday, Chiangrai United dominated Nakhon Pathom United with a solid 3-0 win at Singha Chiang Rai Stadium. The home team controlled the game from start to finish, leaving little chance for their opponents to fight back.

A well-executed offense and strong defense of the Chiangrai United’s ensured a clean sheet, while the crowd’s energy boosted the beetles momentum.

In the 4th minute of the first half, Chiangrai United was awarded a penalty after Sittichok Kannoo chased down the ball inside the penalty area. However, Theeranat Rungsamut, a Nakhon Pathom defender, fouled Sittichok. Despite the opportunity, Sittichok’s penalty kick went over the crossbar.

As the first half neared its end at the 45th minute, Chiangrai United created another chance. Lee Seung Won made a run into the right side of the penalty area but his shot was blocked by Amirhussein Nemati.

The first half concluded with a 0-0 tie between Singha Chiangrai United and Nakhon Pathom United.

In the 53rd minute of the second half, Singha Chiangrai United appeared to score when Carlos Ivry drove into the penalty area, made a quick move, and fired a shot into the far post. The assistant referee initially called it offside, but after a VAR review, the goal was confirmed, giving Singha Chiangrai a 1-0 lead.

By the 70th minute, Singha Chiangrai extended their lead to 2-0. Sittichok Kannoo received the ball on the right side of the penalty area and passed it to Takdanai Jaihan, who found the back of the net.

In stoppage time, at 90+1 minutes, the home team sealed their victory with a third goal. Jordan Emmawewe delivered a pass from the left side to Sittichok Kannoo, who finished the play. The match ended with Singha Chiangrai United defeating Nakhon Pathom United 3-0.

Nakhon Pathom struggled to find rhythm, unable to break through or match Chiangrai’s pace. It was a confident win that showed Chiangrai’s quality on their home turf.

Chiangrai United Table:

Chiangrai United is currently on the 11 place in the Premier League table. Last game played with Nakhon Pathom, which ended with result: Win Chiangrai United 3:0.Leading players Chiangrai United in all leagues is: Kannoo 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva 4 goals, Prachuapmon 2 goals, Jaihan 1 goals, Stewart 1 goals, Promsawat 1 goals, Pimoytha 1 goals, S. Suvannaseat 1 goals, Phanichakul 1 goals, Yaemsaen 1 goals.

In 20 matches scored 18 goals, an average of 0.90 goals per game. 7 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 11 defeats. In 40.00% matches the total goals in the match was over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 80.00% matches the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5).