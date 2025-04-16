Sports

Chiangrai United Loses to Ratchaburi FC 2-1 in Revo Cup 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match

Chiangrai United REVO Cup
Chiang Rai – The Revo Cup 2024-25 quarter-final match took place on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, at Singha Chiangrai Stadium. The home team, Singha Chiangrai United, past League Cup winners in 2018, hosted Ratchaburi FC, who have twice finished as runners-up in this competition.

Match officials included head referee Chaikrit Inboonsong, assistant referees Phubet Lekpha and Thanet Chuchuen, fourth official Noppadet Muangngam, referee assessor Sura Sriaj, and match commissioner Somboon Suprarop.

Chiangrai United were without “Coach Vor” Worawut Wangsawat, who was suspended for personal reasons. This meant that Ratinho and club chairman “Coach Han” Mitti Tiyapairat jointly took charge on the sidelines.

Ratchaburi brought a full-strength squad featuring Jonatan Khemdee, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Jakphan Kaewprom and Martin Ngieva.

Ratchaburi looked dangerous from the start. In the 17th minute, Martin Ngieva latched onto a through ball and fired home inside the box, putting the visitors ahead 1-0.

Chiangrai United REVO Cup

At the 41st minute, Raf Machado of Chiangrai tried his luck from distance, but Ratchaburi’s keeper was well positioned to collect.

Just a minute later in the 42nd minute, Ratchaburi doubled their lead. Pedro Tana played a smart pass to Kim Ji Min, who rounded Apirak Worawong and finished from a tight angle on the left. The first half ended with Chiangrai trailing 2-0.

In the second half, Chiangrai United pressed to get back into the game. In the 59th minute, Lee Sang Won had a clear header in front of goal, but Kampon Pathomakkakul caught it safely.

On 65 minutes, Chiangrai won a free-kick on the right wing. Thakdanai Jaihan whipped in a cross towards the near post, but Kim Ji Min cleared the danger for the away side.

Deep into stoppage time, in the 90+3rd minute, Chiangrai managed to pull one back. Tanasak Srisai finished well inside the box, reducing the deficit to 1-2. However, that was as close as they got.

At the final whistle, Singha Chiangrai United fell 1-2 to Ratchaburi FC. Ratchaburi became the first team through to the League Cup semi-finals this season. The other three quarter-final ties will be played on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Soi Dog

