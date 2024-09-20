Southern Thailand

Royal Thai Navy Rescues 143 Tourists Stranded on Resort Island

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
1 Min Read
Royal Thai Navy Rescues 143 Tourists
Royal Thai Navy Rescues 143 Tourists - TNA Image

The Royal Thai Navy successfully rescued 143 Chinese and Russian tourists stranded on Koh Racha Yai island off Phuket’s southern coast and securely brought them to the mainland.

Tourists, including children, women, and the elderly, and their luggage, were securely evacuated from Koh Racha Yai Island to Phuket on the Thai Navy’s HTMS Tor 111.

Rear Admiral Phuchong Rodnikorn told reporters that a total of 143 tourists were rescued. They had been vacationing on Koh Racha Yai since September 15th, but were unable to return to Phuket due to severe winds and 3-4 metre seas.

The hotel proprietors on Koh Racha Yai immediately requested assistance from the Royal Thai Navy since the visitors were stuck and many were planned to travel to their home countries.

A rescued Chinese tourist expressed relief and gratitude to the Thai Navy for their prompt response, adding that they were concerned about missing their flights.

They were terrified after hotel officials advised them that the sea conditions were too harsh for boats to operate, and they might miss their flight home.

Royal Thai Navy Rescue Images:

Royal Thai Navy Rescues 143 Tourists

Royal Thai Navy Rescues 143 Tourists

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years, he's covered everything from political scandals to human interest stories, always bringing a clear and direct approach to his work.
