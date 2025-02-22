News Asia

Study Reveals Widespread Non-Compliance in Pakistan's Tobacco Industry

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Pakistan's Tobacco Industry
More than 54% of tobacco brands sold were non-compliant.

A recent study by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) highlights serious gaps in enforcing tobacco control laws in Pakistan. The report, presented by IPOR’s executive director, Tariq Junaid, at the Serena Hotel on Friday, raises concerns about widespread non-compliance.

The research involved 1,520 retail outlets across 19 districts and identified over 413 cigarette brands being sold in the country. Of these, only 19 brands fully adhered to the Track and Trace System (TTS), while 13 were partially compliant.

Additionally, 95 brands displayed the required Graphical Health Warning (GHW), but 286 brands had neither the tax stamp nor the warning. Despite GHWs becoming mandatory in 2009, many cigarette packs still lack the larger warnings, with little government action to enforce this requirement even 16 years later.

The findings also show that compliance with the TTS, introduced in 2021 to combat illegal cigarette sales, is alarmingly low. More than 54% of brands sold were non-compliant, with 45% being smuggled products and 55% produced locally without paying taxes.

The study revealed that 332 brands were sold below the legal minimum price of PKR 162.25, with some as cheap as PKR 40. This illegal price-cutting results in significant revenue losses for the government.

Mr. Junaid expressed concern about the high availability of non-compliant and smuggled cigarettes, stating, “This situation is causing the government to lose essential revenue. Immediate action is needed to address this through stricter enforcement at points of sale.”

The study also found that rural areas saw higher non-compliance (58%) compared to urban areas (49%), pointing to a need for stronger enforcement in rural markets where illicit products are more common.

While 77% of retailers knew the TTS system, 60% admitted they had no problem selling non-compliant brands. This shows a lack of effective on-ground enforcement, which is critical to reducing the sale of illegal tobacco products.

IPOR urges the government to step up enforcement efforts and apply existing penalties. The group also calls on tobacco manufacturers and retailers to ensure full compliance with the regulations.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
